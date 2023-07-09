Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, many from outside Europe
Pope Francis speaks from the window of the apostolic palace during the weekly Angelus prayer. Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Twenty-one new cardinals are to be created at a consistory to be held in the Vatican at the end of September, Pope Francis announced following the Angelus on Sunday. Of the 21, 18 would be eligible to take part in a papal conclave to elect a new pope, as they are under the age of 80 – the cut-off age. Making the announcement, Francis said: "Where they come from expresses the universality of the Church, which continues to proclaim the merciful love of God to all people of the earth." The new cardinals include Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez from Argentina, Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost, ...