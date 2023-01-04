Pope Francis praises Benedict as Vatican prepares for funeral

By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican on Wednesday served up a surreal moment in which a living pope spoke to some of the faithful in one part of the tiny city-state while others a short distance way were honouring a deceased former pontiff. Pope Francis held his general audience in a large modern hall, a routine event for a Wednesday. "I would like us to join with those here beside us who are paying their respects to Benedict XVI," Francis told several thousand people at the start of his audience, in which he is concluding a catechesis, or religious teaching. Francis, 86, wh...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
McCarthy suffers historic humiliation in House speaker vote — is Steve Scalise up next?
January 04, 2023
It's been exactly 100 years since the House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker on the first chamber vote. So much for precedent. On Tuesday, members of the incoming Republican House majority couldn't elect a speaker after three full rounds of voting, marking a historic humiliation for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of California, the House GOP leader and to this point the only plausible candidate.
The last time the speaker's contest required more than one ballot was in 1923, when it took lawmakers nine ballots to seat Rep. Frederick Gillett of Massachusetts. As NBC News' Allan Smith pointed out Tuesday, contentious speakership elections aren't unheard of. Even the GOP's meltdown on Tuesday is no match for the most brutal race for speaker, which spanned two months and 122 votes, with House control ultimately landing in the hands of the Know-Nothing Party in 1856.
Members are presumably poised for a fourth vote when the return to the Capitol Wednesday and make another effort to launch the 118th session of Congress. Although there's speculation McCarthy may be forced to withdraw, he vowed Tuesday to continue his fight for the speaker's gavel.
"We may have a battle on the floor, but the battle is for the conference and the country," McCarthy said ahead of the vote.
House Democrats, on the other hand, voted unanimously all three times on Tuesday to elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the party's new congressional leader. Jeffries actually finished ahead of McCarthy in all three votes, but there is no plausible scenario in which he ends up winning.
With an evident rupture in the Republican Party and the House adjourned until Wednesday, eyes on the Hill may now turn to the House GOP's second-in-command, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a staunch conservative who may be acceptable to the McCarthy skeptics.
In the first two rounds, McCarthy managing to get just 203 of the 218 votes he needed for a majority, with 19 Republican members voting for other candidates. But the dynamics were slightly different each time. Prompted by McCarthy's first-round failure — and the challenge from former Freedom Caucus leader Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who got 10 votes — Freedom Caucus member and staunch Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio rose to call for party-wide McCarthy support.
"We have to rally around him, come together," Jordan said.
That move seemed to backfire after another controversial Freedom Caucus member, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, rose to nominate Jordan himself, who received six votes in the first round and went on to receive all 19 of the anti-McCarthy GOP votes in the second round.
"Maybe the right person isn't someone who hasn't sold shares of himself to get it," Gaetz said, in an obvious dig at McCarthy's years-long campaign to become speaker.
The McCarthy backlash among handful of far-right GOP members came on the heels of a reportedly raucous closed-door caucus meeting between McCarthy and the conservative faction. Remarks from Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., early in the day hinted that there might be rough sailing ahead.
"Everybody knew this would be going on and we're going to work through it," Scalise told reporters, according to The Washington Post.
Before the third round of votes, as rumors spread that McCarthy support was trickling away, Scalise took up Jordan's pleas, begging House members to line up behind McCarthy. There was noo Freedom Caucus nomination of Scalise, but Jordan gained one vote (from Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida), receiving 20 votes in the third round to McCarthy's 202.
"We all came here to get things done, big things done," Scalise said Tuesday. "We can't start fixing these problems until we elect Kevin McCarthy speaker."
To this point, Scalise has openly backed McCarthy's bid and avoided any conversations or public remarks about a potential campaign of his own. That hasn't stopped him from being floated as a potential candidate if McCarthy eventually decides to drop out.
Scalise controls a well-known Beltway fundraising machine, has formidable vote-whipping experience and ultra-conservative policies, which would seem to position him favorably among most of the GOP's warring factions. (There may be a few moderates who dislike him, but their power is inconsequential.) He would also an obvious choice for Republicans eager to avoid a prolonged and embarrassing public battle.
In November, Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich teased the prospect of a Scalise bid on Twitter.
"I would say it is a fair description to say that Steve Scalise could step up and possibly run for Speaker of the House," La Politics Weekly editor Jeremy Alford told Radio New Orleans last year.
Asked by reporters whether he would support a Scalise bid if his own fell short, McCarthy reportedly just laughed and kept walking.
With the Republican Party's disarray on spectacular display late Tuesday, Freedom Caucus members began throwing in the towel for the day. Congress will reconvene at 12 noon Eastern time on Wednesday. Whether it can actually elect a speaker remains to be seen.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Matt Gaetz sticks the knife in Kevin McCarthy and suggests he's unlawfully occupying Speaker office
January 03, 2023
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), whose efforts have led to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) losing three votes for the Speakership in a single day, took a victory lap on Monday night by taking the opportunity to further rub salt in the California Republican's wounds.
Writing on Twitter, Gaetz suggested that McCarthy is now unlawfully keeping his belongings in the office reserved for the House Speaker before he had ever been elected to the position.
In fact, Gaetz even went so far as to send a letter to Architect of the Capitol, J. Brett Blanton, to question him about the legality of McCarthy occupying the Speaker's office.
"What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office?" Gaetz asked Blanton. "How long will he remain there before is considered a squatter?"
READ MORE: Trump's meddling in GOP primaries may have cost McCarthy his shot at being Speaker: Maggie Haberman
Gaetz concluded his letter by arguing that McCarthy "can no longer be considered Speaker-Designate following today's balloting."
Read the full letter below.
\u201cThe Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy. \n\nKevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today. \n\nI\u2019m demanding answers from the Architect of the Capitol.\u201d— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@Rep. Matt Gaetz) 1672800068
CONTINUE READING Show less
'This is supposed to be easy!' Jen Psaki smokes GOP for blowing the absolute basics of governing
January 03, 2023
On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki laid into House Republicans for failing to even do the most basic, easy aspect of their new job as the majority in the lower chamber: choosing the Speaker.
A majority of the caucus is behind longtime GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), but a large group of defectors repeatedly blocked McCarthy from achieving 218 votes — the first time this has happened in a Speaker election since 1923.
"I have to imagine, in the White House and among Democrats in Washington — professional Democrats — there is a bit of, like, see? See? We told you. This is the way these people are," said anchor Chris Hayes.
"Yeah, look," said Psaki. "I think Hakeem Jeffries had it right today when he basically said, they are looking for a partner to solve problems, not to solve the chaos and dysfunction of the Republican Party. And that is kind of what we saw today. And even though it is a small wing of the party, going into today, Kevin McCarthy clearly did not know if he had the votes. He did not have the votes. And this is supposed to be the easy day, right? This is the day when you come back from college and you see old friends and you are buying your books. And you already know who is going to be the Speaker. That is why this has not happened for 100 years."
RELATED: Passage from John Boehner's memoir comes back to haunt Kevin McCarthy
Faced even with this simple, ceremonial task, said Psaki, "they could not get it done."
"So, the Democrats, I think, are being the adults in the room," said Psaki. "They are going to just watch this happen. But what is really crazy and should be a bit alarming here is what happens after this. At some point, there will be a Speaker, right? But what today told me is that this House is not headed toward raising the debt limit. And that is a very disastrous outcome. So, that is what alarmed me."
Watch the video below or at this link.
Jen Psaki says Republicans are blowing the "easy" part www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}