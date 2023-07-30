Pope Francis urges Russia to return to Ukraine grain deal

Pope Francis on Sunday called on Russia to return to the agreement that had allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to world markets. The Ukraine grain deal was agreed last year and allowed around 33 million tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports, helping to stabilise global food prices and avert shortages. "I am calling on my brothers, the authorities in the Russian Federation, to re-establish the Black Sea initiative so that the wheat could be safely transported", Francis said during his weekly Angelus prayer. "We are constantly praying for martyred Ukraine, where...
Trump PAC scramble to claw back a $60 million donation 'signals a potential money crisis': NYT
July 30, 2023
Donald Trump's Save America PAC, which has been paying the crushing legal bills the twice-indicted former president and close aides have racked up due to multiple investigations, might be in the throes of a cash crunch reports the New York Times' Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher.
With the Washington Post reporting that the PAC is expected to report on Tuesday spending over $40 million in legal fees for the past quarter, the Times now notes that the PAC made a $60 million donation to an affiliated PAC and then sought to claw it back.
According to the Times, "The political action committee that former President Donald J. Trump is using to pay his legal bills faced such staggering costs this year that it requested a refund on a $60 million contribution it made to another group supporting the Republican front-runner, according to two people familiar with the matter."
Save America has already been subject to scrutiny by a grand jury over its fundraising activities and its spending, and the Times report suggests there might be a cash crunch now as the former president faces a reported DOJ indictment related to the Jan. 6 insurrection as well as an election tampering indictment in Fulton County, Georgia.
The Times reports that the decision to ask for the return of $60 million "... signals a potential money crisis for Mr. Trump, who has so far refused to pay his own voluminous bills directly and has also avoided creating a legal-defense fund for himself and people who have become entangled in the various investigations related to him."
Noting an earlier report that Trump's campaign has been "quietly diverting" a percentage of contributions to Save America, the Times report adds, "that increased amount diverted from Mr. Trump’s campaign couldn’t possibly begin to cover the high costs of legal fees that the candidate and his associates have incurred. And whatever money the super PAC returned to the political action committee to cover legal bills in theory means less money being spent in support of Mr. Trump’s candidacy."
The Times report adds that it is not known how much of the $60 million was returned.
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish government will seek to "find a legal tool" that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in front of other countries' embassies in Denmark, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the national broadcaster DR on Sunday. "The burnings are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by few individuals. These few individuals do not represent the values the Danish society is built on," Rasmussen said separately in a statement. "The Danish government will therefore explore the possibility of intervening in special situations where,...
'Let me stop you there': Fox News host scolds Marsha Blackburn for Trump-Biden comparison
July 30, 2023
Fox News host Eric Shawn corrected Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) after she compared Donald Trump's legal woes to President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Blackburn argued during a Sunday interview that there were "two tiers of justice."
"Rules for the Bidens and the Clintons and the Democrat elites," she said. "And then a separate set of rules for everyone else."
"And when you look at this and how they are coddling and protecting the Bidens," she added. "And then you look at President Trump's situation, where they're going after him, after his aides, a maintenance worker."
Shawn interrupted: "Let me stop you there."
"They're doing that because he didn't give over what he should have done," Shawn explained. "Those are not his classified documents. He can't do that. He thinks they're his, but they're not. And he should have given them back a year before when he was asked. But before I let you go ahead, there's no moral equivalence here."
Blackburn continued to argue that Republicans did not get equal treatment under the law.
"And then holding people accountable," she said, urging hearings. "And maybe going back and looking at what happened with the Clintons. What happened with the Clinton Foundation?"
"Oh man, the Clintons, all those years, all those investigations," Shawn sighed.
