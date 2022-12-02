Pope: migrant deaths 'unacceptable and almost always avoidable'

ROME (Reuters) - Migrant deaths in the Mediterranean are "unacceptable and almost always avoidable," Pope Francis said on Friday, renewing a call for policymakers across the region to address the issue in a manner "beneficial to all." The 85-year-old pontiff, son of Italian immigrants to Argentina, often speaks up for the rights of migrants, and has repeatedly denounced how the Mediterranean has turned into a "vast cemetery." "The inability to find common solutions [on migration] continues to lead to an unacceptable and almost always avoidable loss of lives, especially in the Mediterranean," F...
US company turns air pollution into fuel, bottles and dresses
December 02, 2022
At LanzaTech's lab in the Chicago suburbs, a beige liquid bubbles away in dozens of glass vats.
The concoction includes billions of hungry bacteria, specialized to feed on polluted air -- the first step in a recycling system that converts greenhouse gases into usable products.
Thanks to licensing agreements, LanzaTech's novel microorganisms are already being put to commercial use by three Chinese factories, converting waste emissions into ethanol.
That ethanol is then used as a chemical building block for consumer items such as plastic bottles, athletic wear and even dresses, via tie-ins with major brands such as Zara and L'Oreal.
"I wouldn't have thought that 14 years later, we would have a cocktail dress on the market that's made out of steel emissions," said microbiologist Michael Kopke, who joined LanzaTech a year after its founding.
LanzaTech is the only American company among 15 finalists for the Earthshot Prize, an award for contributions to environmentalism launched by Britain's Prince William and broadcaster David Attenborough. Five winners will be announced Friday.
To date, LanzaTech says it has kept 200,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, while producing 50 million gallons (190 million liters) of ethanol.
That's a small drop in the bucket when it comes to the actual quantities needed to combat climate change, Kopke concedes.
But having spent 15 years developing the methodology and proving its large-scale feasibility, the company is now seeking to ramp up its ambition and multiply the number of participating factories.
"We really want to get to a point where we only use above ground carbon, and keep that in circulation," says Kopke -- in other words, avoid extracting new oil and gas.
Industry partnerships
LanzaTech, which employs about 200 people, compares its carbon recycling technology to a brewery -- but instead of taking sugar and yeast to make beer, it uses carbon pollution and bacteria to make ethanol.
The bacteria used in their process was identified decades ago in rabbit droppings.
The company placed it in industrial conditions to optimize it in those settings, "almost like an athlete that we trained," said Kopke.
Bacteria are sent out in the form of a freeze-dried powder to corporate clients in China, which have giant versions of the vats back in Chicago, several meters high.
The corporate clients that built these facilities will then reap the rewards of the sale of ethanol -- as well as the positive PR from offsetting pollution from their main businesses.
The clients in China are a steel plant and two ferroalloy plants. Six other sites are under construction, including one in Belgium for an ArcelorMittal plant, and in India with the Indian Oil Company.
Because the bacteria can ingest CO2, carbon monoxide and hydrogen, the process is extremely flexible, explains Zara Summers, LanzaTech's vice president of science.
"We can take garbage, we can take biomass, we can take off gas from an industrial plant," said Summers, who spent ten years working for ExxonMobil.
Products already on the shelves include a line of dresses at Zara. Sold at around $90, they are made of polyester, 20 percent of which comes from captured gas.
"In the future, I think the vision is there is no such thing as waste, because carbon can be reused again," said Summers.
Sustainable aviation fuel
LanzaTech has also founded a separate company, LanzaJet, to use the ethanol to create "sustainableaviation fuel" or SAF.
Increasing global SAF production is a huge challenge for the fuel-heavy aviation sector, which is seeking to green itself.
LanzaJet is aiming to achieve one billion gallons of SAF production in the United States per year by 2030.
Unlike bioethanol produced from wheat, beets or corn, fuel created from greenhouse gas emissions doesn't require the use of agricultural land.
For LanzaTech, the next challenge is to commercialize bacteria that will produce chemicals other than ethanol.
In particular, they have their sights set on directly producing ethylene, "one of the most widely used chemicals in the world," per Kopke -- thus saving energy associated with having to first convert ethanol into ethylene.
Fascism thrives on gruesome caricature — and it's tough to beat a pro-Trump Black rapper praising Adolf Hitler
December 02, 2022
On Thursday afternoon my editor asked me what thoughts I might have about the vile quarter of American humanity that includes Kanye West, Donald Trump, Nick Fuentes and now apparently the conspiracy theorist and podcaster Alex Jones
I told him I really had nothing to offer because the whole matter is sad and deeply unpleasant. Ye, as he now styles himself, is mentally unwell, and his behavior is a cry for help. He appears to be mentally decompensating, and serves as a case study in the intersection of racism and health care and how mental illness is often misdiagnosed and untreated in the Black community.
But just because something is sad and tragic and pathetic does not make it less important or dangerous. This is especially true in moments of crisis such as the one America faces in the Age of Trump and beyond. Escaping that dream-nightmare demands a deep familiarity with its horrors if one hopes to exorcise them. We must not and should not look away.
If you have not been following the last few weeks of the Kanye West saga, here are the most recent details.
On Thursday, he appeared on right-wing conspiracist Alex Jones' online show, in what Jones apparently intended as an interview meant to launder West's reputation. In the exchange now made famous on social media, Jones began by saying, "You're not Hitler, you're not a Nazi, you don't deserve to be called that and demonized."
But Jones did not get the response he probably expected. "Well, I see good things about Hitler, also," West said, while Jones' program played a clip of the curb-stomp scene from the film "American History X."
"I love everyone," West continued. "The Jewish people are not going to tell me, you know, you can love us and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography.
"But this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician" — an apparent reference to Adolf Hitler, who did not invent either of those things — "you can't say out loud that this person never did anything good and I'm done with that, I'm done with the classifications, and every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."
Rolling Stone adds further details in a blow-by-blow account of the travesty:
When Jones said he didn't like Nazis as the show moved to a commercial break, Ye interjected.
"I like Hitler," he said….
"We got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time," Ye said after the show returned from break. ...
"You've got a little bit of a Hitler fetish going on," said Jones, who seemed uncomfortable by the intensity of Ye's antisemitism. "I'm not on the whole Jew thing," Jones said later in the stream.
Ye was undeterred by the pushback. "I don't like the word 'evil' next to Nazis," he said. "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."…
Ye continued to praise Hitler and Nazis while railing against Jewish people as the interview wore on, even praising Hitler's "cool outfit" before launching into Holocaust denial: "He didn't kill six million Jews. That's just factually incorrect."
"The Holocaust is not what happened," Ye said. "Let's look at the facts of that. Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities."
West concluded with specific and direct Holocaust denial, veering from discussing Hitler's "cool outfit" to saying, "He didn't kill six million Jews. That's just factually incorrect. The Holocaust is not what happened. Let's look at the facts of that. Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities."
West's behavior, ideas and statements are indefensible and profoundly offensive. But the more important and fundamental question is — beyond the obvious antisemitism, white supremacy, profligate ignorance, stupidity and anti-rationality — what does he represent? Why does Kanye West even matter?
There's no question that West's role in a fascist spectacle is darkly entertaining for its target audience. The ability of fascism, in its various forms, to deploy and inhabit the absurd — in this case, a Black man who embraces fascism, white supremacy, antisemitism and mass murder — is one of the primary ways it seduces and compels the angry, nihilistic, lost and damaged people who are vulnerable to such destructive sociopathic or psychopathic forces and ideas.
Unbelievable, ridiculous spectacles like Kanye West's tragicomic Alex Jones interview are tools for fascism and other extremist forces to assault the collective emotional and intellectual life of a society, on the way to conquering it.
In a 2017 profile, Jeffrey McCune Jr., director of the Frederick Douglass Institute for African and African-American Studies and a professor of African-American literature and culture at Rochester University offered these insights on Kanye West, who had already begun to move toward the place where we now find him:
"As an educator, as an intellectual, as a scholar, it will be irresponsible for me to just do away with [West], knowing the kinds of impacts and effects his work and his weight could have."
"Even though Kanye may not be conscious of how he's dancing between these two worlds, it is clear in his move to Christianity ... that he's choosing a very ugly strain of white evangelical Christianity that continuously believes that Christ is a policing white man, who does not in fact revere Blackness," McCune said, citing the evolution of Ye's music which began in secular hip-hop and later transitioned into gospel music.
McCune said his class pushes back on the anti-Black messaging that Ye has been advancing.
"The course has never, ever been about Kanye," McCune said. "He is the draw. But I, in this course, draw out the significance of Black celebrity to Black life, and for me, that continues with the person who is driving anti-Blackness into the public. I can't ignore that."
Unbelievable or ridiculous spectacles — like Kanye's Alex Jones interview — are tools for fascism to assault the emotional and intellectual life of a society, on the way to conquering it.
When it comes to the opportunities for dark humor presented by Thursday's ludicrous spectacle, this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" will be appointment viewing. But how does one satirize something that is already as absurd as a Black hip-hop artist dining with Donald Trump and an avowed white supremacist, and a week later delivering this antisemitic Black white supremacist performance on the Alex Jones show? What deeper truths are to be revealed from making fun of that? As the folkism holds to satirize Kanye West at this point is something like putting a hat on top of a hat.
In a recent New York Times column, Charles Blow addressed Kanye West's relationship to white supremacy and racist backlash politics in the Age of Trump, writing that West "is a brooding, narcissistic attention addict and praise junkie":
He attends his torture. He curates and employs it. Some of it may come naturally, but some is manufactured, to enlarge the legend. ...
West is often described as a "freethinker," but in the political space, he isn't. He's simply a Black artist willing to regurgitate conservative — sometimes bordering on white supremacist — talking points as if they were his own.
Coming from the mouth of an international superstar, a rapping fashion designer, oppression starts to sound like freedom to those who shy away from or openly reject a serious analysis of politics and current affairs.
The controversy West provoked by wearing a "White lives matter" T-shirt at his Paris fashion show, Blow continued, was ultimately "shallow and dull":
Kanye is just a Black man who discovered Black conservatism and thinks it's enlightenment. There is nothing complex or mysterious about it. He's a Black man parroting white supremacy, while far too many brush it off, continue dancing to his music, and wear his clothes.
West is a Black man sampling vintage anti-Black racism, remixing and releasing it under a new label: the tortured Black genius.
There is a theory, seriously discussed by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, among others, that what we understand to be "reality" is actually a type of elaborate computer simulation. If that is the case, will the Master User please reboot the system? In the Age of Trump, it has become impossible to tell madness from sanity, the imaginary from the real, fiction from fact. We surrender. The point has been made. Please make it stop.
Hair transplant fad turns deadly in India
December 02, 2022
All that balding Indian television executive Athar Rasheed wanted was to look handsome and get married. But the 30-year-old's seemingly harmless hair transplant went fatally wrong.
Women have been judged on their appearance for millennia, but in an increasingly materialistic Indian society, men are also feeling pressure to look young and presentable for fear of losing their social standing.
More and more prematurely balding men are opting for hair transplants as disposable incomes rise and an emphasis on personal appearance becomes stronger.
But in a weakly regulated sector, the procedure -- sometimes performed by amateurs self-trained on YouTube -- can have deadly results.
Rasheed was the sole breadwinner for his family and aspired to a better life -- owning a house and getting his two sisters married.
But he developed sepsis after undergoing a hair transplant at a clinic in Delhi last year, his distraught mother Asiya Begum, 62, told AFP.
The swelling spread from his head and he suffered terrible agonies.
"My son died a very painful death. His kidneys stopped functioning and then all his other organs collapsed," she said, breaking down.
Armed with photographs showing Rasheed's bloated face and black rashes that broke out all over his body in his final hours, the family lodged a police complaint.
Four people, including the two men who performed the surgery, have been arrested and are awaiting trial.
"I remember my son every day and die a slow death," she said, sitting in her modest one-room rented flat in a rundown neighborhood of the capital.
"I lost my son but I don't want any other mother to lose their child because of fraudulent practices of a few people," she said.
Confidence booster
When performed by a skilled surgeon, a hair transplant can be a life-changing and confidence-boosting experience, especially for young Indian men looking for personal and professional growth.
Harish Iyer, a social commentator and equal rights activist, said men have started focusing more on their grooming as lifestyles change.
"The need to exhibit youth and vitality is echoed by all genders," Iyer told AFP.
"The pressure was always on women to look a certain way and find acceptance, but the needle is now changing."
But at the same time, specialists say increasingly sedentary lifestyles, smoking, improper diet and stress can result in early hair loss.
A hair transplantation procedure involves removing follicles from a dense area of hair, such as the back of the head, and then implanting them on the affected area of the scalp.
Doctor Mayank Singh performs up to 15 surgeries a month at his upscale clinic in a posh New Delhi neighborhood.
Most of his patients are aged 25 to 35 and looking to either get married or climb the professional ladder, especially in jobs where appearances matter.
The procedure costs some 350,000 rupees ($4,300), a considerable sum in a country where millions live on less than two dollars a day.
Seedy clinics manned by untrained personnel perform the surgery at a fraction of the cost.
YouTube workshops
Singh, who is also the secretary of the Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons of India, said quacks were bringing the industry a bad name.
"People have this myth that this is a minor procedure, whereas the duration of the surgery is pretty long, running into some six to eight hours," said Singh.
"It involves a lot of local anesthesia that has to be administered over time. If someone does not have the knowledge about what we need to do, then it can become an unsafe procedure."
Alarmed by the mushrooming number of clinics offering often subpar service at discounted prices, India's National Medical Commission issued a warning in September.
"Watching in workshops or on YouTube or similar platforms is not adequate training to start aesthetic procedures including hair transplantation," it said.
Only properly trained doctors should perform such procedures, it added.
Singh, a plastic surgeon, said it was imperative that the guidelines were strictly adhered to.
He has a long list of happy customers, including doctor Lakshmi Narayanan, who for years avoided going to social gatherings because of his baldness.
"My hair loss started when I was just 18. I used to avoid taking pictures of myself or even looking in the mirror," Narayanan, now 29, told AFP.
"But not anymore. I can interact confidently with people now and I am looking for a life partner."
