Pope offers prayers to family of 'Vatican girl' who went missing 40 years ago

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers and solidarity to the family of a Vatican schoolgirl who went missing 40 years ago in one of Italy's most enduring mysteries. Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican usher, failed to return home on June 22, 1983, after a music lesson in central Rome. The case has drawn renewed worldwide attention following the release of the Netflix series "Vatican Girl" late last year. Referring to the 40th anniversary of the disappearance, Francis said he wanted "to express once again my closeness to her family, especially her mo...