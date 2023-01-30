Popular Bill Maher show coming to CNN as a result of merger

By Jeffrey Quiggle Amid budget cuts resulting in show cancellations, HBO announces a new collaboration with CNN. After Warner Bros. and Discovery (WBD) - Get Free Report merged in April 2022, big changes were soon to come for its media properties. Newly installed CEO David Zaslav would soon be looking to cut $3.5 billion in costs. One of televisions' greatest brands would find itself getting leaner as a slew of HBO shows would soon be on the chopping block. To be sure, successes are still in plentiful supply at HBO, which recently tied with Netflix for most 2023 Golden Globe nominations, inclu...
Please contact support@rawstory.com for customer support or to update your subscription. Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Republican Nancy Mace offers her GOP colleagues some brutally blunt advice
January 30, 2023
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) warned that the Republicans' problems with voters over their hardline abortion stance is not going away after a single election cycle in a new interview with Eric Garcia for The Independent released on Monday.
She had some stark advice for her colleagues: stop "being a**holes to women."
"'The Republicans by and large bury their heads in the sand and lost seats because of this issue. We should have had a much larger margin of victory than we did,' Ms Mace said while speaking in her office. Ms Mace said she saw the sea change in her own district, which she said went from 'mildly pro-choice' to 'vehemently pro-choice,'" said the report. She added: “The first issue was it's always jobs, the economic issue. So inflation was number one. The second issue with my constituents and voters was abortion.”
"Ms Mace’s attempt to tone down the rhetoric on abortion reflects her larger difficulty in trying to find a middle ground between telling Republicans that they need to appeal to voters’ more moderate senses, while also trying to adhere to conservative orthodoxy and be a loyal Republican," said the report. "Since arriving to Congress, she has attempted to straddle that line. As a rape survivor, high school dropout-turned-military academy graduate and single mom in one of South Carolina’s swingiest districts, she has tried to get her fellow Republicans to support provisions like same-sex marriage, cannabis legalisation and access to birth control."
IN OTHER NEWS: Matt Gaetz denies seeking a pardon from Trump during tense MSNBC grilling
Mace's attempts to distance herself from the more fringe elements of the party has made her enemies. Even before the abortion decision came down, she drew the fury of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who lashed out at her and called her "trash".
"We've left a lot of people out in the cold. And how do we bring these people back into the fold and it's not not going to win them over,” said Mace. “We're not going to win hearts and minds over by being a**holes to women. It's not gonna work that way.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
DETROIT — An Islamic State soldier from Dearborn captured on a Syrian battlefield five years ago faces at least 10 years in federal prison after a jury Monday convicted him of providing material support to a terrorist group. Jurors spent about four hours deliberating before convicting Ibraheem Musaibli, 32, of all three charges against him. That includes two terrorism-related charges, which include conspiring to provide material support, and a third charge of receiving military-type training from ISIS. The two terrorism-related charges could send Musaibli to prison for 50 years while the train...
House Oversight chair mocked for claiming no evidence of Trump influence peddling
January 30, 2023
The powerful Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer (R-KY) is being highly mocked after declaring he will investigate President Joe Biden for “influence peddling” despite admitting there’s little if any evidence President Biden has engaged in influence peddling.
When pressed, he pointed to Biden’s classified documents and one alleged email from Hunter Biden’s laptop.
But when pressed again by a frustrated CNN host, asking why he’s not investigating ex-president Donald Trump, he couldn’t offer a valid reason, except to claim there no evidence of it.
Some were quick to point out the Trump’s tenure in the White House was filled with alleged influence peddling operations.
Here’s Chairman Comer with CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday. While the transcript is a bit simplified, it’s not far off.
“What’s different with Joe Biden is we’re investigating the Biden family for influence peddling,” Comer said on CNN Sunday evening. “We have a strong suspicion that people around Joe Biden, mainly in his family, have been peddling access to the Biden family, with our adversaries around the world, and when we find out that they have multiple classified documents scattered throughout multiple residences and office buildings across the East Coast, then this raises a huge red flag for us. We want to make sure that those documents in the possession of Joe Biden weren’t somehow sent to our adversaries and didn’t somehow compromise our national security.”
CNN’s Pamela Brown pushed back.
“But you’ve also talked about how you worried about the same situation with the Trump family. Trump had 300-plus documents at Mar-a-Lago, why don’t you have that same concern?” Brown asked. “I mean, there are visitors going in and out of Mar-a-Lago from different countries, including China, there’s been a Chinese spy who was arrested at Mar-a-Lago and it was in an unsecure location at Mar-a-Lago. So would you apply that same concern evenly across the board?
Comer was unimpressed with the facts she presented.
“If someone can show me evidence that there was influence peddling with those classified documents that were in the possession of President Trump, then we would certainly expect it.”
His defense for the Chinese spy? It’s a public place – making all the more dangerous for unsecured classified documents.
“Do you have evidence of influence peddling with the classified documents that was for Biden?” Brown asked. “It sounds like you don’t – you’re looking into it, but why wouldn’t you look into it in the same way for Trump?”
“We have evidence that the Biden family has been very cozy with people from the Chinese Communist Party. We have evidence that Hunter Biden was receiving payments that were that were linked directly to the Chinese Communist Party through those Chinese energy companies. We’re very concerned about all the money connected to Ukraine.”
“How is that connected to classified documents?” Brown again pushed.
“We don’t know we want to look. We see there’s one email that’s been identified that is suspicious that we want to look into. We want to make sure that there’s one email that was on Hunter Biden’s laptop wasn’t one of the classified documents. So I think there’s ample reason to be concerned.”
Comer revealed he has no evidence against President Biden or the Biden family.
Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) called it a “a politically-driven fishing expedition.”
“Republican hypocrisy on full display,” Gomez tweeted in response. “How can you launch an investigation without any evidence? This is a politically-driven fishing expedition — full stop. Lots of political stunts, not a lot of problem-solving.”
But, as several people noted, there is plenty of apparent evidence against Donald Trump.
HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte called Comer out: “Trump ran a bribery center five blocks from The White House,” he shouted, referring to the Trump D.C. Hotel, while tweeting in all-caps.
“Just a stunning dereliction of duty,” charged Robert Maguire, the research director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). “Trump brought in tens of millions of dollars as president from businesses he refused to divest, which were used by special interests and foreign governments to enrich him while currying favor with him and his administration.”
Telling Chairman Comer he is “happy to chat,” Mother Jones’ David Corn tweeted, “I know of 2 billion reasons Comer and the House Republicans should look at the Trump family regarding influence peddling and overseas dealings.”
Corn is likely referring to the $2 billion “investment” Trump son-in-law and senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner received.
“Six months after leaving the White House,” The New York Times reported last April, “Jared Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a fund led by the Saudi crown prince, a close ally during the Trump administration, despite objections from the fund’s advisers about the merits of the deal.”
MSNBC’s Steve Benen likened Comer’s interview to “watching a snake eat its own tail.” Benen also pointed to Comer’s second attempt, Monday morning, which did not go well.
Bloomberg’s Emily Wilkins, the Vice President of the National Press Club, apparently mistakenly, said to Comer: “So you are asking questions about Trump.”
He made clear he is not.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}