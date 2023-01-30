Popular Bill Maher show coming to CNN as a result of merger

By Jeffrey Quiggle Amid budget cuts resulting in show cancellations, HBO announces a new collaboration with CNN. After Warner Bros. and Discovery (WBD) - Get Free Report merged in April 2022, big changes were soon to come for its media properties. Newly installed CEO David Zaslav would soon be looking to cut $3.5 billion in costs. One of televisions' greatest brands would find itself getting leaner as a slew of HBO shows would soon be on the chopping block. To be sure, successes are still in plentiful supply at HBO, which recently tied with Netflix for most 2023 Golden Globe nominations, inclu...