Prayer proclamation in Miami Schools causes stir when board member says Jesus is only God
Miami-Dade Public Schools board member Lubby Navarro, center, sits next to board member Christi Fraga in a January meeting. - Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — A measure to commemorate the National Day of Prayer in Miami-Dade Public Schools on Wednesday led to an outpouring of support, but caused a stir when one board member suggested “God and Jesus Christ” were the only God, leading the vice chair to apologize for the “hurt, pain and anguish” caused by board members’ comments. The comments capped a 13-hour School Board meeting that ended around midnight, with the public discussion taking hours. National Day of Prayer in Miami schoolsThe issue began with a resolution proffered by board member Christi Fraga, calling for the School Board to rec...