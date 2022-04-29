Premier of British Virgin Islands, port director charged in Miami in cocaine smuggling scheme

Photo by Cyrus Crossan on Unsplash
MIAMI — The premier of the British Virgin Islands and the director of the small Caribbean territory’s ports were arrested Thursday at a Miami-area airport by federal agents on charges of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and money laundering, according to U.S. authorities. Andrew Alturo Fahie, BVI’s premier, and Oleanvine Maynard, manager director of the port authority, were taken into custody by Drug Enforcement Administration agents at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport. The foreign officials were arrested after they met with undercover DEA agents posing as cocaine trafficke...