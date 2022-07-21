President Biden tests positive for COVID
Joe Biden (Brendan Smialowski AFP/File)

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, and is “experiencing very mild symptoms,” the White House says in a press release.

The President was given Paxlovid and will isolate at the White House.

Biden traveled to Massachusetts Wednesday to give a speech on climate change, and just returned from a four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, his first Middle East trip as President.

This is a breaking news and developing story.

