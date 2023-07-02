Prigozhin-controlled Russian media group shuts amid mutiny fallout

(Reuters) - Yevgeny Prigozhin's media holding group is to shut down, the director of one of its outlets said, highlighting the mercenary chief's worsening fortunes a week after the collapse of a brief mutiny staged by his Wagner Group fighters. Under a deal that halted the mutiny, Prigozhin, a former ally of President Vladimir Putin, was allowed to go into exile in Belarus and his men given the choice of joining him, being integrated into Russia's armed forces or returning home. Patriot Media, whose most prominent outlet was the RIA FAN news site, had taken a strongly nationalist, pro-Kremlin ...
Former Iowa police officer accused of sex with teenagers while on duty and at police station
July 02, 2023
A former Iowa police officer already facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor is now being sued by two sisters who claim he had sex with them while they were teenagers and he was on duty.
Michael Tobin, 35, who was fired from the Clarksville Police Department in March 2022, is currently facing three felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and eight misdemeanor charges of sexual exploitation through the use of images of minors engaged in sexual acts. Some of the charges are tied to allegations that Tobin showed a minor multiple images, obtained as part of previous criminal investigations, depicting various other minors engaged in sexual activity.
Tobin has pleaded not guilty to all charges and trial is scheduled for Oct. 10.
This week, Chloe Trowbridge, 18, and her sister, Alandria Trowbridge, 20, each filed lawsuits in Butler County District Court against Tobin, the city of Clarksville and Police Chief Barry Mackey. They are joined by their mother, Carrie Trowbridge, as co-plaintiff.
Chloe Trowbridge’s lawsuit alleges she and Tobin had sex on “countless” occasions when she was 16 years old and participating in a police ride-along program. The encounters took place in Tobin’s patrol car, at the police station and in his personal vehicle, with Tobin sometimes using his handcuffs and Taser on her. On some occasions, the lawsuit claims, the two engaged in sex during Chloe’s high school lunch break.
The lawsuit alleges Chloe “never consented to sexual acts” with Tobin, claiming Tobin repeatedly asked her for sexual favors, “which made her uncomfortable and she said no, until the requests from Tobin did not stop and she eventually gave in, gave up and ignored her hesitation to comply.”
Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for harassment, assault, child abuse, enticing a minor into sex, child endangerment, sexual grooming, kidnapping, stalking, illegal surveillance and negligence in the hiring, retaining and supervising of city employees.
Tobin, Mackey and the city have yet to file a response to either lawsuit.
Lawsuits detail alleged use of city offices and equipment
In her lawsuit, Chloe Trowbridge alleges she and Tobin met in June 2020, when she was 15, and Tobin interviewed her as part of an investigation into a supplier of alcohol to minors.
In September 2021, the lawsuit alleges, Tobin met with Chloe and her sister Alandria in Cedar Falls and bought them lunch. The sisters drove back home on Highway 218, with Chloe at the wheel and Tobin driving nearby in his own vehicle. Tobin and the sisters were “messing around and passing each other and flipping each other off,” the lawsuit states, when Chloe lost control of her vehicle, crossed three lanes of traffic and crashed on the side of the highway.
The sisters were not injured, but when a Janesville police officer arrived on the scene, Tobin allegedly identified himself as a police officer and indicated another vehicle had cut off Chloe’s car and forced her off the road, convincing the officer not to cite Chloe for losing control of her car.
At around that same time, the lawsuit alleges, she and Tobin began exchanging nude photos and videos through text messages and Face Time calls, and in November 2021, the two had sex for the first time while at the police station.
On Dec. 31, 2021, the lawsuit alleges, Chloe and others attended a New Year’s Eve party at the Clarksville Police Department. Several weeks later, in February 2022, Chloe was allegedly giving Tobin a foot massage in his office at the police department when the mayor of Clarksville walked in, saw Tobin seated at his desk, in uniform, with Chloe – then 16 years old – in a chair next to him. The mayor “did absolutely nothing” and conducted no investigation into the matter, the lawsuit claims.
Lawsuit: School officials discovered evidence of relationship
According to the lawsuit, on March 3, 2022, Chloe was called out of class because the Waverly Shell Rock School District information technology department had discovered a Google document that Tobin had used to communicate with her during a recent trip to Florida. The document was on the school district’s server, and Tobin had allegedly used it to send Chloe nude photographs and sexual messages.
According to the lawsuit, Chloe called Tobin and informed him the high school principal was aware of their relationship and Tobin “flipped out.” The Butler County sheriff was contacted, and deputies questioned the two sisters, which is when Chloe Trowbridge allegedly learned Tobin was “doing the same things” to her sister.
Days later, the lawsuit alleges, Chloe Trowbridge ran out of gas while driving home from work and Mackey, the Clarksville police chief, pulled up behind her in a patrol vehicle and said he had to do something in the backseat of Trowbridge’s car. Mackey allegedly entered the car, pulled out the backseat, removed something, and then drove away without any further discussion. The lawsuit alleges “Mackey presumably removed from the car an illegal global positioning device” that Tobin had placed there.
The separate lawsuit filed by Alandria Trowbridge against Tobin and the city seeks unspecified damages for harassment, assault, abuse, coercion, imprisonment, stalking and surveillance.
Alandria is almost two years older than Chloe, and in her lawsuit she claims to have first met Tobin in the winter of 2020 when she was 17.
According to Alandria’s lawsuit, in August 2021, days after Alandria turned 18, Tobin allegedly manipulated her and used her interest in a career in law enforcement to persuade her to participate in a ride-along with him in a patrol car. He allegedly drove her to secluded area and, without asking for consent, initiated sex with her.
The ride-alongs allegedly became a weekly occurrence, with sexual activity taking place each time. After each incident, Alandria alleges, she messaged Tobin and told him they needed to stop, but Tobin allegedly persuaded her into spending more time with him and engaging in sex, including one occurrence that took place at the police department.
From August 2021 through March 2022, Tobin allegedly assaulted Alandria Trowbridge at least 48 times. “No matter how many times she said she did not want to engage in sex with Tobin, he did not stop until the City of Clarksville fired him,” the lawsuit alleges.
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
'Am I actually awake?' Meet a lawyer whose litigation was instantly affected by recent SCOTUS decision
July 02, 2023
The Campaign Legal Center’s Mark Gaber had just wrapped up a trial over redistricting in Washington state, representing plaintiffs who argued that newly redrawn political maps diluted the strength of Hispanic voters, on June 7. There was not much time for catching his breath before he had to help argue a similar redistricting case the following week, in North Dakota.
Gaber woke up the next morning to a phone exploding with text messages. The Supreme Court had released an eagerly awaited decision, in Allen v. Milligan. The case had the potential to radically change the legal standards used in redistricting cases like the one he’d just argued.
The upshot: A majority of justices had essentially defied the expectations of pundits and upheld the status quo, preserving the Voting Rights Act and leaving decades-old standards for establishing racially discriminatory effects in place.
“Am I actually awake?” Gaber recalls asking himself. The decision couldn’t have been more important to his work. As it turns out, Gaber would help argue both the last redistricting case before Milligan and the first one after it. He was also part of a team of lawyers representing Native American plaintiffs challenging legislative boundaries in North Dakota. If the Supreme Court had decided Milligan differently, it could have upended both cases.
As it was, the pending opinion had cast a long shadow — the latest court case that had the potential to radically reshape the reach of the Voting Rights Act. He and his colleagues had crafted trial strategies based on the existing standards, wondering all along whether the Supreme Court was about to radically change them.
“No one really knew what the court was going to do, so we obviously weren’t going to take any super affirmative steps toward a guess,” said Michael Carter, an attorney with the Native American Rights Fund. Carter, along with Gaber, is part of the team representing the Spirit Lake Tribe and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, tribes suing over the North Dakota maps.
Gaber said he and his fellow lawyers had thought about whether they should wait for the Supreme Court’s opinion before proceeding. No one knew exactly when the Supreme Court would release its opinion.
In Washington state, Gaber was part of a team of lawyers arguing the state’s redistricting commission spread Latino voters across multiple legislative districts in the Yakima Valley, preventing them from being able to elect candidates of their choice. In North Dakota, the tribes also alleged that state legislative districts were drawn in a way that reduced their ability to elect candidates of their choice, pointing to the fact that in the wake of elections held under the new maps, the state Senate for the first time since 1991 had no member who was also an enrolled member of a tribe located within the boundaries of the state.
But a decade after the Supreme Court struck down a key part of the landmark Voting Rights Act in its Shelby County v. Holder decision, Milligan had the potential to limit the law even further. A majority of justices could have, for example, laid out a new test to determine whether maps had racially discriminatory effects, or, perhaps, required proof that those drawing the maps did so with a racially discriminatory intent. Instead, the opinion, by Chief Justice John Roberts, upheld the so-called Gingles test, which has been in use for decades.
Some federal judges put redistricting cases on hold until the Supreme Court released its decision. In fact, lawyers representing parties in the Washington state case had asked the judge there to delay the trial until after the Supreme Court released Milligan, writing it “will inevitably impact this proceeding and will likely be determinative.”
But that trial went ahead, legal uncertainty notwithstanding, and so did preparations for the North Dakota trial.
“We sort of proceeded optimistically as if the Supreme Court was going to follow decades of precedent,” Gaber said. “And that’s the way we had to proceed. Otherwise, you’d be forgoing the chance of relief for these very meritorious claims for an additional election cycle,” because delaying the trials for the Milligan decision would likely mean there wouldn’t be enough time to put new maps in place in Washington and North Dakota before the 2024 election.
When the decision landed, Carter said it was “a relief.”
It “sent a really clear message that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act is intact and [lawmakers] have to ensure that their maps don’t have the effect of discriminating against racial minorities,” said Molly Danahy, a lawyer with the Campaign Legal Center who is also part of the legal team representing the tribes challenging the North Dakota maps.
Gaber, Danahy, and Carter said they feel they have a strong case in North Dakota; the federal judge hearing the case said he hopes to rule as soon as possible. The North Dakota secretary of state’s office did not respond to a request for an interview about how Milligan affected the case.
Of course, the uncertainty isn’t over. Anyone who works on voting issues knows there’s always another case. Carter and others point to one out of Arkansas pending in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals over whether private individuals have the right to sue under the Voting Rights Act, even though they’ve been doing so for decades.
“There’s always a possibility of something new happening that changes the legal landscape,” Carter said, adding, “and then we have to adjust and figure out what we’re going to do next.”
One occasion on which the Supreme Court really threw voting cases off balance was, of course, the Shelby County decision in 2013. A quick tale of a lawyer who had to react much differently than Gaber:
Minutes after the Supreme Court announced that a preclearance requirement for new voting laws was, for at least the time being, no longer a thing, then-Attorney General Greg Abbott tweeted voter ID into law. Really. And the very next day, attorney Chad Dunn filed a lawsuit against the state on behalf of Rep. Marc Veasey and three voters. Dunn had been present at the Supreme Court when the decision was read — having previously successfully argued the federal government should block the law in preclearance — and saw Abbott’s tweet while standing on the steps of the courthouse. “I put my phone back in my pocket, and went straight to my hotel room and worked all night on a lawsuit,” he said.
From Votebeat Texas:Gov. Abbott vetoes bill offering new mail voting option to people with disabilities
Carrie Levine is Votebeat’s story editor and is based in Washington, D.C. She edits and frequently writes Votebeat’s national newsletter. Contact Carrie at clevine@votebeat.org.
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.
Nearly 10,000 more babies born in nine months under Texas’ restrictive abortion law
July 02, 2023
Close to 10,000 additional babies were born over a nine-month period after Texas banned most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, a new analysis from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health shows.
This is the first analysis of live birth rates since the law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect in September 2021. Texas has since banned nearly all abortions from the moment of conception, except when necessary to save the life of the pregnant patient.
Analyzing live births in April through December 2022, the study captures people who were at least seven weeks pregnant when the law went into effect or later became pregnant. The researchers used historical birth data to model how many births likely would have occurred in Texas if the law hadn’t gone into effect and compared that to the number of actual births.
In December 2022, more than a year after the law went into effect, Texas had 5% more live births than would have been expected if the law didn’t go into effect.
“Although our study doesn’t detail why these extra births occurred, our findings strongly suggest that a considerable number of pregnant individuals in Texas were unable to overcome barriers to abortion access,” said Alison Gemmill, one of the study’s lead authors.
After the ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect, Texans were finding ways to circumvent the law and terminate their pregnancies. People showed up to clinics earlier in pregnancy; there was a spike in demand for abortion-inducing medication from AidAccess, an online provider; and clinics in nearby states saw a flood of Texans.
But advocates and clinics warned that there was no way these workarounds were accessible to everyone who previously would have sought an abortion.
“Almost 70% of our patients are parents already,” Amy Hagstrom Miller, the CEO of abortion provider Whole Woman’s Health, told The Texas Tribune in February 2022. “They’re managing work and kids [and] school during a pandemic. They can’t travel a few days to a different state. It just basically means abortion … is off the table.”
Nine months after the law went into effect, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn the right to abortion granted by 1973’s Roe v. Wade. Texas then moved to ban nearly all abortions from the moment of conception. Fourteen states now ban or significantly restrict abortions, including all but one of Texas’ neighbors, the state of New Mexico.
“If, previously, people were able to leave the state to go to a neighboring state to seek an abortion, that’s no longer an option,” Gemmill said. “So it’s possible that we could be seeing even greater increases post-Dobbs.”
Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion advocacy group, celebrated the news of 10,000 additional live births as a result of the law.
“Every baby saved from elective abortion should be celebrated,” said Texas Right to Life president John Seago. “This new study highlights the significant success of our movement in the last two years, while we look forward to helping the mothers and families of our state care for their children.”
Earlier this year, the Texas Legislature voted to allocate an additional $20 million a year to the Alternatives to Abortion program, which funds crisis pregnancy centers and nonprofits that provide some material support to new parents. Lawmakers also eliminated a requirement that 75% of the funding go to evidence-based programming.
The state is still battling persistently high maternal mortality numbers, a crisis disproportionately impacting Black women, and is staring down a health care provider shortage that is already limiting labor and delivery options in rural areas.
Compared to states where abortion remains legal, states that have restricted abortion access tend to have fewer maternity care providers, higher rates of maternal mortality and greater racial inequities across their health care system, a 2022 study from the Commonwealth Fund found.
Join us for conversations that matter with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/06/30/texas-abortion-johns-hopkins-study/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
