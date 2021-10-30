Prince Andrew says sex assault accuser in Jeffrey Epstein case seeks ‘payday’; calls her lawsuits ‘frivolous’
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in April 2021 in Windsor, England. - Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Prince Andrew says a woman who claims Jeffrey Epstein offered her to him three times for sex is out for a “payday” and has harmed “many innocent people” with false accusations, the British royal said in court papers Friday. “Virginia Giuffre may well be a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein ... and nothing can excuse, nor fully capture, the abhorrence and gravity of Epstein’s monstrous behavior against Giuffre, if so,” reads the prince’s motion to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit. “However, and without diminishing the harm suffered as a results of Epstein’s alleged misco...