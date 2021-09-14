Prince Andrew says settlement agreement protects him from Jeffrey Epstein victim’s lawsuit
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England. - Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe/TNS

Prince Andrew’s lawyer said in a federal court hearing Monday that a secret agreement protects him from liability in a lawsuit brought by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. After years of being linked to the Epstein case by news reports, the British royal is now having to fend off civil allegations in court. Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in August 2021 for battery and emotional distress, saying that she was sexually abused by him on multiple occasions when she was under the age of 18, forced to have sex with him in the London home of Epstein’s accomplice and former girlfriend Ghis...