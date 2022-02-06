Prince Charles praises Elizabeth's blessing for 'Queen Camilla'

By Kate Holton LONDON (Reuters) -Prince Charles on Sunday thanked his mother Queen Elizabeth for publicly stating her desire that his wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort when he becomes king, acknowledging the honour on the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the British throne. The request - a blessing that will likely remove the need for any discussion about future titles - follows an earlier era when Camilla was vilified by the tabloid press for the breakdown of Charles' marriage to his first wife, Princess Diana. The 95-year-old queen had made her thoughts known on Saturday, saying it w...
Pence aide destroys RNC talking points: There was no 'legitimate political discourse' on Jan. 6
February 06, 2022
Marc Short, an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, disagreed with Republican talking points suggesting that the Jan. 6 Committee is targeting people for "legitimate political discourse."
"Did you see legitimate political discourse that day?" NBC host Chuck Todd asked Short during an interview on Sunday.
"From my front-row seat, I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse," Short said. "But from talking to some members of the RNC, I think there is concern that there were people there that were peacefully protesting who have been pulled into this, where I think it's become more of prosecution of the Jan. 6 Committee and feel like they're being unfairly treated."
During an interview with The Washington Post last week, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel slammed the Jan. 6 Committee, calling it a "Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse."
Republican officials have offered little evidence that January 6 defendants are being prosecuted for their political views.
Short is reportedly cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee after he was subpoenaed.
Beijing’s scant snow offers a glimpse at the uncertainty — and risks — of future Winter Olympics
February 06, 2022
The postcards and posters from most Winter Olympics call attention to the thick powder and ice-covered mountains we expect from winter mountain sports. But this year will be a little different.
Most Winter Olympics call to mind snow-covered mountains and forests.
Social media posts from some of the athletes training at the Yanqing zone, about 75 kilometres northwest of Beijing, show a thin ribbon of white snow surrounded by brown mountains. Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, the two sites chosen for the skiing, snowboarding, bobsledding and luge events (among others), lack natural snowfall, making Beijing 2022 the first Winter Olympics to be held entirely on machine-made snow.
But as temperatures continue to rise globally, it’s also a glimpse at what future Winter Olympics might look like. Climate change is an ongoing challenge for all contemporary winter sports.
Popular summer training venues, such as Whistler’s Horstman glacier , are rapidly melting away, and World Cup ski competitions, including a recent slalom event in Zagreb, Croatia, are being cancelled due to unusually warm temperatures and unsafe snow conditions.
As a climate scientist and former elite ski racer, I’m not only interested in which venues will have enough snow to host races in the future, but whether they will be safe for competitions. Some athletes may skip races they deem too dangerous, but the Winter Olympics, considered by many to be the pinnacle of sport, is where athletes put themselves on the line in hopes of winning a gold medal. As one participant in our study noted, “Who’s going to qualify for the Games and then sit it out?”
Unreliable winters
Recent Winter Olympics, including those in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014, have been held under temperatures far warmer than those locations experienced throughout the past century. While Games held in the 1920s to 1950s had an average February daytime temperature of 0.4 C, average February temperatures increased to 3.1 C between 1960 and 1990. Since the beginning of the 21st century, host locations, including Beijing, have a current average February temperature of 6.3 C.
Before author Natalie Knowles became a climate scientist, she competed on Canada’s Alpine Ski Team at the World Junior Championships and World University Games, and raced for the University of Denver.
(Natalie Knowles), Author provided
These rapidly rising temperatures are making winter increasingly unreliable for sports. Artificial snow-making now joins indoor ice rinks and refrigerated bobsled tracks as an essential element of weather risk management for winter sports.
Even with top-of-the-line snow-making systems in place, recent Olympics have had to resort to last-minute adaptations, such as helicoptering in snow, building jumps and halfpipes out of plywood and hay bales or cancelling pre-competition training.
These improvisations allow the event to go ahead, but they can put athlete safety and performance at risk. When skiers streak down a mountain at 150 kilometres per hour or a snowboarder lands a triple cork in a superpipe, they expect to be competing on consistent, safe and fair conditions.
Cold temperatures allow for a smooth and firm surface, whereas warm temperatures lead to soft and wet snow that degrades throughout the competition and hinders athletes’ performance. Warm conditions can increase the risk of injuries.
Ahtlete-coach rating of temperatures for safe and fair competition.
(Natalie Knowles), Author provided
One downhill skier in our study said, “Heat can just create dangerous conditions. Lots of torn knee ligaments happen in sloppy wet snow.” Freestyle snowboarders noted that “too warm is the worst because it makes the course super slushy, the speed slows down and you get a bunch of bomb holes in the landings, which are unsafe.” Nordic skiers added dehydration and heat stroke as additional risks from hot temperatures.
Warm temperatures can also compromise the integrity of the competition: the first athlete may get a smooth un-tracked surface, while the 30th or 50th competitor must contend with the bumps and ruts carved into the track from the previous participants.
Gold-medal venue: Sapporo
Previous research used climate thresholds, including minimum snow coverage and maximum temperatures, to identify whether it would be feasible to hold a Winter Olympics at a former venue in the future — that is whether a venue could operate under warmer conditions.
Athlete-coach ratings of conditions that influence competition safety and fairness.
(Natalie Knowles), Author provided
My colleagues and I went further. We incorporated the perspectives of 339 athletes and coaches from 20 countries to determine whether a venue could hold a safe and fair competition in a warmer world.
Our study included more nuanced and qualitative characteristics of conditions such as wet snow, rain, wind, fog and machine-made snow, as well as common adaptations such as altering course starts, cancelling training or chemically treating the snow surface to try to maintain frozen winter-like conditions. Using the input of athletes and coaches, we modelled these climate thresholds in all the current and former Olympic Winter Games locations to determine which ones would remain viable in the future.
The results are both daunting and encouraging. If greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise under a so-called “business as usual” scenario, only one former Olympic host, Sapporo, Japan, will remain a reliable place to host outdoor winter sports by 2080.
But if we can reduce global emissions to achieve the Paris Agreement target of 2 C by following low-emission pathways, eight of the 21 former Winter Olympic locations will continue to have the cold temperatures and snow quality necessary for elite level snow sports.
Climate reliability of Winter Olympic hosts for fair and safe snow sports competitions.
(Natalie Knowles), Author provided
Beacon of hope
Some sporting events, such as international ski and snowboard championships, only need suitable conditions for one or two sports. They also have a range of adaptation options, such as postponing the event or changing venues at the last minute. But the Olympics are planned years in advance with limited opportunity to delay competitions or alter venues if the weather is poor.
Mike Lafferty, from the U.S. Olympic Team, trains on the Mt. Eniwa track at the Sapporo 1972 Winter Olympics in Japan.
(AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)
The fate of the Winter Olympics may seem low on the list of priorities as climate-related disasters fill the news, but the Olympics have always provided a beacon of hope. The International Olympic Committee has shown climate leadership among sporting organizations to achieve carbon neutrality and use sport to unify global citizens for climate action.
Yet competing at the Olympics and addressing climate change may have more in common than we might at first think. Both demand incredible feats of strength, endurance and ingenuity to overcome obstacles and to achieve what seems impossible.
Natalie L.B. Knowles, PhD candidate, Interdisciplinary Centre on Climate Change, University of Waterloo
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Whose freedom is the ‘freedom convoy’ fighting for? Not everyone’s
February 06, 2022
The so-called “freedom convoy” has captured worldwide attention as a minority of truckers and their supporters have asserted their right to assemble and oppose COVID-19 protocols imposed by the federal, provincial and territorial governments. No problem there.
The problem lies in what’s not being said or acknowledged.
The one-word rallying cry — freedom — is the activist mantra. Who could be against freedom? But let’s take stock of the freedom that some have exercised during the ongoing rally:
- Descending upon a soup kitchen, intimidating staff and demanding to be fed — all without masks.
- Desecrating war memorials that pay tribute to those who fought for the very freedoms the convoy supporters enjoy.
- Defecating in public, including on the property of people whose home displays a Pride flag.
- Overrunning malls and shops that have forced many to shut down, thereby denying the shop owners’ and employees freedom to earn a living.
- Shutting down schools in the wake of rallies, denying parents the freedom to go to work and children their freedom to go to school.
- Uttering racist and threatening comments, making many people in Ottawa’s downtown feel generally unsafe.
In the tantrum for so-called freedom, the majority of participants have not denounced or condemned these reprehensible, well-documented behaviours which, notably, have gone mostly without consequence.
It’s worth noting that a freedom they’re demanding — the right to refuse COVID-19 vaccinations without curtailing their livelihood — poses immense risk not only to themselves but to everyone else, while also draining the health-care system and denying treatments for others.
Whose freedom?
But what might “freedom” mean to other Canadians?
Ask Indigenous people about freedom. Ask them about centuries of abuse and genocide at the hands of colonists. Ask them about the legacies of residential school horrors and abuse. Ask them about the devastation of the ‘60s scoop and continued government control over child welfare.
Ask Indigenous people about the ongoing subtle and overt racism they face from Canadians every day. Where is their freedom from bigotry and prejudice that continues to flourish?
A person walks towards Parliament Hill for a rally against COVID-19 restrictions.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ask Muslim Canadians about their freedom from ignorance and discrimination in the form of Islamophobia expressed in verbal and physical assault and even mass murder.
Ask Asian Canadians about intolerance and racism from other Canadians who blame them for COVID-19. Where is their freedom from the sheer stupidity of others?
Ask women and girls who continue to face sexism, sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at the hands of men. What about their freedom from gender-based violence?
Ask trans people who regularly have to deal with transphobia. Ask people who are immigrants, disabled, poor, overweight, speak a language other than English. Ask any of the usual targets of social prejudice, ignorance, discrimination and hate about how their freedoms are constantly trampled on by other Canadians.
Not everyone’s freedom
Freedom is important, but many Canadians aren’t being considered by the “freedom convoy.”
I have been conducting research on social exclusion and prejudice since 1996. It is my job to listen to people tell their stories in the classes that I teach. I listen carefully to the experiences of exclusion, ridicule and discrimination marginalized people face in a country that is supposedly equal for all. Maybe the “freedom convoy” should likewise listen carefully.
I also know about freedom first-hand. As a queer Canadian, I can attest to how homophobia raises its ugly head any time, anywhere. We don’t have the freedom to be ourselves the way many straight, cisgender people take for granted.
When I hear people at the rally passionately advocate for their freedom, but not others, I can’t help but see ignorance. Fortunately, education is a remedy for ignorance.
This scene from Seinfeld humorously captures the tension between individualism and the consideration of others.
The human rights struggles over the decades that continue to play out in Canada are about freedom. That is what Canada’s human rights history and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights make clear — as do research hubs such as the Centre for Human Rights Research.
What this “freedom convoy” is really about is self-interest. It is a petulant demand for participants to be able to do whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of anyone else. Freedom is limited to what they can see in the mirror.
Instead of a self-serving, diesel-stinking, neighbourhood-clogging mob that is having such an adverse effect on the freedom of others, they should consider going home and learning about Canada from the perspectives of others.
At home, no masks are required.
Gerald Walton, Professor in Education of Gender, Sexuality and Identity, Lakehead University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
