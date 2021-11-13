Prince Charles’ top aide resigns after cash-for-honors allegations



Gov. Tony Evers has authorized the mobilization of 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops in Kenosha as trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse draws to a close. Closing arguments are expected Monday, after which the jury will begin deliberations. The Kenosha Police Department and sheriff's office also announced on Nov. 11 that local and federal law enforcement are preparing for Monday.

“We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe," Evers said in a statement. “The Kenosha community has been strong, resilient, and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years, and that healing is still ongoing. I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully."

“We stand ready to support our communities during times of need." Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp Wisconsin's adjutant general. said in the same statement released by the governor's office. “In close coordination with the governor, we have assembled approximately 500 soldiers to help keep the Kenosha community safe, should a request from our local partners come in."