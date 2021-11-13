Prince Charles’ top aide resigns after cash-for-honors allegations

Dave Hogan/Getty Images North America/TNS
Talk about a royal embarrassment. One of Prince Charles’ former top aides has stepped down from the royal’s charity following allegations he took part in a cash-for-honors scheme. The Prince’s Foundation, which oversees many of the royal’s charitable efforts, said Friday that Michael Fawcett, the heir’s longest-serving and closest aide prior to the reported scandal, will no longer serve as head of the charity, CNN reports. Fawcett, who joined the royal service in 1981 and previously served as Charles’ assistant valet, departed his role at the charity in early September amid claims he accepted ...