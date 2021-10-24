Prince Charles warns of ‘dangerously narrow window of opportunity’ to tackle global warming
Chris Jackson/Getty Images North America/TNS

Prince Charles is warning the world that it could soon be too late to tackle climate change, and countries must act decisively. Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne, said Saturday that “we now have a dangerously narrow window of opportunity in which to accelerate a green recovery, while laying the foundations for a sustainable future.” The 72-year-old monarch made his grim prediction in a recorded message to the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, just a week before the U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP26, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. COP26 wi...