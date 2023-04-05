Prince George’s role in King Charles III’s coronation has been revealed

"Well, I have a policy of only representing somebody once," he explained. "I don't think I could get this case dismissed so easily. I don't think that if you had the best lawyers in the history of the world, Abraham Lincoln and John Marshall, a New York City judge would dismiss this case because that New York City judge's life would be over."

"So I don't think it's gonna be easy," he continued. "I think he probably will be convicted by a New York Jury who voted for [DA Alvin Bragg] and voted [to] get Trump."

Dershowitz speculated that the conviction would be reversed upon appeal.

Kirk reluctantly agreed with his guest.

"I mean, that's cynical yet honest, and I totally agree because this is it's so politicized there," Kirk said. "Should he plea then?"

"No, he should fight it," Dershowitz insisted. "You can't get fair justice in Manhattan. I could not win a case in Manhattan for Donald Trump, and I'm a pretty darn good lawyer."

The longtime attorney has previously suggested Trump could serve as president from prison.

