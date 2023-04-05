Prince George’s role in King Charles III’s coronation has been revealed

Prince George of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George is preparing to have a pivotal role at his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. According to People, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that the 9-year-old son of Kate Middleton and Prince William will act as a page for the King as he ascends the throne. Both Charles and Camilla will each have four Pages of Honor tending to them throughout the coronation. Prince George’s role in the ceremony was announced the same day Buckingham Palace revealed a new portrait of Charles and Camilla and unveiled the design of the invitations, which were sent out to approximately...