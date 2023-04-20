Prince Harry and Prince William have ‘strained’ relationship, no communication ahead of coronation

Phil Harris/WPA Pool/Getty Images/Chicago Tribune/TNS
As Prince Harry gets set to attend his father’s coronation on May 6, reports indicate his relationship remains tense with brother Prince William. Despite Buckingham Palace breaking the news last week that Prince Harry would be in attendance for the crowning ceremony, the riff between him and his family was evidenced by the fact he did not see them while visiting London last month. Now, a palace insider tells People Magazine that“things are strained” between the brothers. There’s reportedly been no communication between Harry, 38, and William, 40, and the insider says their attendance at the ce...