Prince Harry, Meghan Markle evicted from Frogmore Cottage to make room for Prince Andrew, report says

The exterior of Frogmore Cottage on April 10, 2021, in Windsor, United Kingdom. - Leon Neal/Getty Images North America/TNS
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being asked to leave their royal residence at Frogmore Cottage in England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to California in 2020 after stepping down from their duties as part of the royal family, still had the cottage as their official residence in the U.K., until now. A spokesperson for the royal couple’s Archewell Foundation, which focuses on philanthropic work that “unites and uplifts communities,” confirmed the report Wednesday to People. King Charles III plans to move his brother Prince Andrew to the Windsor residence, according to a report pub...