Prince Harry omitted from ‘Spare’ stories about King Charles, Prince William

Paul Grover/Getty Images North America/TNS
Turns out Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir “Spare” doesn’t quite tell all. Harry told a London newspaper that he excluded from the book some information about his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William. “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know,” Harry said in an interview published Friday in The Telegraph. “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.” “Spare,” which sold more than 1 million copies on its first day, was initially praised for appearing...