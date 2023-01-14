Prince Harry omitted from ‘Spare’ stories about King Charles, Prince William

"Let's go there," Tapper began. "You're talking about the Trump documents. Former President Trump is under an investigation for his own classified documents. There are about 20 in the case of Biden. For Trump, there are more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago -- a big difference here just on the facts."

"Trump did not fully comply with his subpoena, his lawyers falsely told investigators they turned everything in. Take a listen to what you told CNN about this situation last November," the CNN host continued.

In the clip Comer explained, "I don't know much about that. That's not something that we've requested information just to see what was going on because i don't know what documents were at Mar-a-Lago. So that's something we're just waiting to see what comes out of there. "

"Is it fair to say an investigation will not be a priority?" he was asked only to reply, "That will not be a priority."

"What are you saying to viewers who don't understand why President Biden's documents seem like a big priority for you, but President Trump, who took hundreds more documents did not comply with the subpoena, did not reach out to the National Archives or the Justice Department to say, 'hey, we found these document,' it's not only a priority. Do you only care about documents being mishandled when Democrats do the mishandling?" the State of the Union host pressed.

Absolutely not," Comer attempted. "Look, we still don't know what type of documents President Trump had. That's one of the questions we've asked the National Archives. Just because Joe Biden's lawyers say they turned over five documents, doesn't mean they turned over five documents. They could have turned over 500 documents. I'm sorry but I don't have a lot of confidence in President Biden's personal lawyers."

Watch below or at the link: