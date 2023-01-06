Prince Harry's memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals

By Michael Holden and Charlie Devereux LONDON/MADRID (Reuters) -Britain's Prince Harry says his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry's American wife, Meghan, in his much-awaited memoir, which went on sale days early in Spain on Thursday. In his book "Spare", Harry also discloses how the brothers, the sons of King Charles, had begged their father not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, and that he had taken cocaine as a teenager. The book was due to be published on Jan. 10, but the Guardian newspaper pri...