By Michael Holden and Sam Tobin LONDON (Reuters) - Lawyers for Prince Harry will be back in a London court on Tuesday in his latest foray against Britain's tabloid press, this time taking on Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over allegations of phone-hacking. Harry, the younger son of King Charles, started action against NGN, publisher of the Sun tabloid and now defunct News of the World, in September 2019, not long before he and his wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties and moved to California. During three-days of preliminary hearings this week, NGN, which has paid out millio...
Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers
April 24, 2023, 7:27 PM ET