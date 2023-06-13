GENEVA (Reuters) - Swiss authorities said on Tuesday that a pro-Russian hacking group had intensified its cyberattacks against the country, with the hackers claiming to have taken down several key websites including that of Geneva Airport. Switzerland's main government websites, including that of parliament and the federal administration, have been hit in recent days by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack claimed by the NoName group. In a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, Switzerland's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) described the intensity of the DDoS attack as "exceptionally h...
Pro-Russian hackers step up attacks against Swiss targets, authorities say
June 13, 2023, 12:21 PM ET