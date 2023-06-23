'Profound grief' for family of British-Pakistani father and son on Titanic sub
British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood (right) and his son Suleman were killed in the Titanic tourist submersible accident

Islamabad (AFP) - The family of the British-Pakistani father and son among the five people who died on the Titanic tourist submersible expressed "profound grief" at their loss Friday. Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, are members of the Dawood dynasty, owners of an industrial empire that is one of the most profitable in Pakistan. "It is with profound grief that we announce the passing of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood," said a statement from the Dawood Foundation, a family-run education charity. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titan ...