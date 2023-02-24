Prosecutors drill down on details of Murdaugh’s movements the night of murders

“Trump is officially DJing every Thursday night,” a source told the publication. The source further added that Trump sits at his table with an iPad, where he lines up tunes such as Céline Dion’s hit song from “Titanic” while he eats.

“If this man is never actually going to be in jail for his various crimes, the next best thing is for him just to stay put in that soothing, Groundhogs Day-style time loop, utterly content with his Thursday night DJ gigs and unable to f*ck up geopolitics,” wrote Jezebel’s Laura Bassett in response to the news.

Earlier this month, New York Times reporter revealed a memo from the former president in which he advertised his upcoming gig.

“Great music will be played during dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings, with President Trump playing the role of disc jockey,” the memo said. “The music will be amazing, it will be lots of fun, and will go until the late evening.”

“The one thing I hold dear is that all of the worst people you know will eventually try to become a DJ,” remarked author Jill Twiss after seeing the memo.

Trump launched into the 2024 White House race last year, setting the stage for a bruising Republican nomination battle after a poor midterm election showing by his hand-picked candidates weakened his grip on the party.



"America's comeback starts right now," the 76-year-old former president told hundreds of supporters gathered at Mar-a-Lago.



"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said, minutes after filing the official paperwork for his third presidential run.

Trump's unusually early entry into the race was seen in Washington as an attempt to get the jump on other Republicans seeking to be party flag-bearer -- and to stave off potential criminal charges.

Trump, who was impeached for seeking political dirt on Biden from Ukraine and again after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters, launched his new bid with several potential handicaps.

He is the target of multiple investigations into his conduct before, during and after his first term as president -- which could ultimately result in his disqualification.

These include allegations of fraud by his family business, his role in the attack on the Capitol, his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and his stashing of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Several possible 2024 primary rivals are circling, chief among them the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, who bucked the midterm tide and won a resounding reelection victory on November 8.

The powerful media empire of Rupert Murdoch has already appeared to turn its back on Trump, labelling him a "loser" who shows "increasingly poor judgement."





