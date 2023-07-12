Prosecutors rest their case in Kevin Spacey’s London sexual assault trial
Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court to attend his ongoing sexual assault trial on July 3, 2023, in London. - Carl Court/Getty Images Europe/TNS

Prosecutors at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday concluded their case against Kevin Spacey, who is being tried on 12 counts of sexual assault. The two-time Academy Award winner previously pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, including sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in nonconsensual penetrative sex. Four men, now in their 30s or 40s, testified about offenses that occurred between 2001 and 2013, spanning most of the time Spacey lived in England and worked as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre. Corroborating witnesses also sup...