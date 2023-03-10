Prosecutors: Shooter in Hamburg killings was former Jehovah's Witness
Martin Meyer, Hamburg police chief, speaks during a press conference at police headquarters. Several people were killed and some injured in a rampage during a Jehovah's Witness event on Thursday evening. Christian Charisius/dpa

The suspected perpetrator of the deadly shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses building in Hamburg was a former member of the community, named by police and prosecutors as 35-year-old German citizen, Philipp F.

He had left the community voluntarily a year and a half ago, according to officials at a press conference on Friday.

Police said those killed by the shooter were four men, two women and an unborn child. The mother was 28 weeks pregnant.

The perpetrator also died during the incident.

Hamburg's Senator of the Interior Andy Grote said police had "very likely" saved lives after the shooting rampage with their "fast and decisive" action.

Andy Grote, Senator of the Ministry of the Interior and Sports in Hamburg, speaks during a press conference at police headquarters. Several people were killed and some injured in a rampage during a Jehovah's Witness event on Thursday evening. Christian Charisius/dpa
Police officers stand in front of the Jehovah's Witnesses building in the Alsterdorf area, where many people were killed and others were injured in a shooting. Christian Charisius/dpa