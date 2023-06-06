Protesters prepare last-ditch bid to stop French pension overhaul

PARIS (Reuters) -French unions are staging on Tuesday a 14th day of protests against government plans to raise the retirement age to 64, in what could be a final attempt to pressure lawmakers into scrapping a law that is already on the statute books. President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force the reform through with special constitutional powers prompted angry protests this spring, but the issue has slowly moved down the media agenda, making it harder for unions to mobilise. "Protests have been going on for six months, it's unprecedented," Sophie Binet, the new leader of the hardline CGT un...