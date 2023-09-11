By Maayan Lubell JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Thousands of Israeli anti-government protesters rallied at the Supreme Court on Monday, the eve of a historic hearing on a bid by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition to curb the court's powers. Forming a sea of blue and white Israeli flags, the protesters chanted "democracy" in a show of support for the Supreme Court, which on Tuesday will convene its entire 15-judge bench for the first time in Israeli history. The judges will hear appeals against a judicial amendment that was passed by Netanyahu's national-religious coalition in July and which s...
Protests grip Israel ahead of historic Supreme Court session
September 11, 2023, 5:46 PM ET