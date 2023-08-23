Protests mount in South Korea over Japan's plan to release Fukushima water

By Jack Kim SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's majority opposition party and civic groups around the country stepped up protests on Wednesday against Japan's plan to release water from the Fukushima nuclear plant a day ahead of the planned start of the discharge. Conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol's government has come under criticism as it defended the position that its own assessment found no problems with the scientific and technical aspects of Japan's plan. "We intend to hold the Yoon government responsible for failing to do its duties," opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung said...