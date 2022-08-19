Providers bring battle against 15-week abortion ban to Florida Supreme Court
Demonstrators chant and hold signs in the rain during an abortion rights rally in downtown Orlando, Florida, on June 27, 2022. - Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pro-reproductive rights organizations including Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union on Friday took their challenge of Florida’s 15-week abortion ban to the Florida Supreme Court, asking the court to hear their argument and block the law. HB5, which took effect July 1, bans most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. A judge in early July issued an order temporarily halting the law. The state quickly appealed, causing it to bereinstated. “Life is a sacred gift worthy of our protection, and I am proud to sign this great piece of legislation, which represents...