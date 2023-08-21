Psychologist to parents: Allow your child time to be bored

Boredom can be good for kids, says psychologist Rüdiger Maas. Having nothing to do makes them creative and helps them learn to deal with frustration. His advice to parents: just relax the next time you hear "I'm boooooooooored." Anastasiya Amraeva/Westend61/dpa
"I don't know what to do!" Boredom can frustrate kids and set them whining. So should parents rush to the rescue? Absolutely not, says psychologist and author Rüdiger Maas, founding director of the Institute for Generation Research in Augsburg, Germany. The title of one of his books translates as "Happiness via Frustration: Why Boredom and Obstacles Make Our Children Strong." In an interview with dpa, Maas advises parents of bored kids to relax and take a wait-and-see approach. Why can boredom and frustration do kids good sometimes? Maas: Boredom is very important because it makes them creativ...