Is it true that women’s sexual desire fluctuates over time, while men’s remains stable? A series of three longitudinal studies published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior tested this common assumption. Findings revealed that over the short-term, there were no sex differences, while over the long-term, women more so than men experienced variability in sexual desire. “I was broadly interested in how sexual desire changes over time. People have been studying sexual desire as a state that can be fluid, which in itself is interesting to me,” said Dr. Emily A. Harris, a post-doctoral research fello...
Psychologists uncover some interesting facts about men and women’s patterns of sexual desire
February 09, 2023