Putin uses New Year address for wartime rallying cry to Russians

By Jake Cordell (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin devoted his annual New Year's address on Saturday to rallying the Russian people behind his troops fighting in Ukraine and pledging victory over Ukrainian "neo-Nazis" and a West supposedly intent on "destroying Russia". In a stern and combative recorded video message, broadcast on national television, Putin cast the war - which he calls a "special military operation" - as a near-existential fight for the future of Russia. Its soldiers, he said, were fighting for "our motherland, truth and justice ... so that Russia's security can be g...