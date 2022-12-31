Putin uses New Year address for wartime rallying cry to Russians

By Jake Cordell (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin devoted his annual New Year's address on Saturday to rallying the Russian people behind his troops fighting in Ukraine and pledging victory over Ukrainian "neo-Nazis" and a West supposedly intent on "destroying Russia". In a stern and combative recorded video message, broadcast on national television, Putin cast the war - which he calls a "special military operation" - as a near-existential fight for the future of Russia. Its soldiers, he said, were fighting for "our motherland, truth and justice ... so that Russia's security can be g...
Ukrainians in Kyiv buildings sing the national anthem as Russian bombs fall
December 31, 2022
The end of 2022 was ushered in with Russian bombs falling all over Kyiv as Ukrainians continued to fight off the invasion.
With the pops and booms echoing through the streets, Ukrainians came to their windows to sing their national anthem, Ukrainian reporter Maria Romanenko posted on Twitter in a video. Luliia Mendel, former spokesperson to President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Saturday that as the city came under attack the air defense system appeared to be working.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that on New Year's Eve, "Russia's mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure. War criminal Putin 'celebrates' New Year by killing people. Russia must be kicked out of its UN Security Council seat which it has always occupied illegally."
See the video of the Ukrainians singing below:
\u201cVery powerful video. Ukrainians from different buildings sing the national anthem together as Russia bombs all across Kyiv, Ukraine.\n\nFacebook/ Iryna Soloshenko\u201d— Maria Romanenko (@Maria Romanenko) 1672534965
Pillow magnate Mike Lindell is among those going after Republican Party for the chairmanship after it experienced a puddle over what they thought was going to be a red wave.
Lawyer and activist Ron Filipkowski posted the video of Lindell saying that he'd done "research" into the Republican Party's finances and that he thinks he's discovered money laundering. Lindell is the same man who maintains that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and every few months he proclaims that he's about to have the evidence necessary to prove the election was stolen only to fail to deliver again. In 2021 alone, Lindell spent $25 million pushing his conspiracies. He's now facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading conspiracy theories about the company.
"There are so many problems, Steve. I've spent the last three weeks doing due diligence within the RNC," Lindell says. "Just the money itself that it costs. Forty cents for every dollar that you go out and get from big donors goes to these things, one of them's called 'Data Trust.' To me, it's like a big money laundering operation. Don't quote me on that, we're still digging."
"This is disgusting. The wasted, frivolous money that goes down the drain. The big donors, they deserve better. We deserve some return on our investment. I used to give a lot of money to the RNC. I won't do it and neither will the big donors in its current condition, and it needs new leadership," he also said.
Lindell hasn't said how he got access to the financials of the RNC other than what is public. He also hasn't indicated any specifics that can prove the claims. In fact, he made it clear, "Don't quote me on that."
See the video below:
\u201cMike Lindell\u2019s been doing his research on Ronna McDaniel: \u201cI\u2019ve spent the last 3 weeks doing due diligence within the RNC. It\u2019s like a big money-laundering operation. Don\u2019t quote me on that.\u201d\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1672424290
Elise Stefanik is the case study of the collapse of the Republican Party: report
December 31, 2022
The New York Times walked through the startling evolution of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who changed suddenly from a moderate millennial setting a path for a modern Republican Party to a true apologist for Donald Trump.
"But as her third term unfolded, according to current or former friends and advisers, it was becoming painfully clear that she was the future of a Republican Party that no longer existed," the Times explained. "The party was now firmly controlled by Donald J. Trump, a populist president she didn’t like or respect — a “whack job,” as she once described him in a message obtained by The New York Times. Fox hosts attacked her for not supporting Mr. Trump enough. Her friends criticized her for not opposing him more forcefully. You don’t understand, she would tell them. You don’t get how hard this is. Democrats were back in charge in the House. Mr. Ryan was gone, driven into early retirement. She told friends she was thinking of joining him."
That's when Stefanik remade herself into a Trump apologist. She became one of the Fox regulars, spouting conspiracy theories and spinning the base up over the manufactured outrage of the day. She's assailing Democrats using the tired old attacks like "socialist" and "communist." She bragged about being "Ultra-MAGA," but it wasn't until after a white man killed 10 people at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. Two weeks later, Stefanik was joining the right-wing alliance.
Since then, Stefanik has been digging into a bigger MAGA hole by endorsing Carl Paladino, a Trump pal, in his bid for Congress.
"Within days of Ms. Stefanik’s endorsement, audio surfaced of Mr. Paladino praising Adolf Hitler as 'the kind of leader we need today,'" the Times recalled. Stefanik claimed it was all just taken out of context, though she never explained how.
But now Stefanik is caught with the rest of the GOP between Trump and the American voters.
"Ms. Stefanik’s reinvention has made her a case study in the collapse of the old Republican establishment and its willing absorption into the new, Trump-dominated one," wrote the Times. "But as Republicans prepare to take control of the House in the coming days, her climb to MAGA stardom may also be a cautionary tale. Mr. Trump’s obsession with litigating his own defeat has left him at once the party’s most potent force and its greatest liability, blamed by many Republicans for their failure to win the Senate in November and for a House majority that, some fear, may be too narrow to govern effectively."
The extensive profile ends with a commentary on the price of loyalty with even Fox hosts asking how she was so incredibly wrong about the "red tsunami" that never manifested. The report characterized her as almost in the image of Kevin McCarthy "unabashedly transactional in amassing chits of support for her own climb up the ladder. There was a possibility that she might run against McCarthy for Speaker, but held back this time around and will continue to bide her time.
The Times contemplates whether Stefanik might end up being a running mate for the Trump 2024 ticket.
