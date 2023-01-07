Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service by himself in Kremlin

By David Ljunggren (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday attended an Orthodox Church Christmas service by himself inside a Kremlin cathedral rather than joining other worshippers in a public celebration. Russia's RIA news agency said it was the first time in years that Putin had marked Christmas in Moscow rather than in the region around the capital. State television showed two live clips of Putin inside the gilded Cathedral of the Annunciation as Orthodox priests conducted the midnight service, known as the Divine Liturgy. Many Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan...