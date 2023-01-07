Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service by himself in Kremlin

By David Ljunggren (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday attended an Orthodox Church Christmas service by himself inside a Kremlin cathedral rather than joining other worshippers in a public celebration. Russia's RIA news agency said it was the first time in years that Putin had marked Christmas in Moscow rather than in the region around the capital. State television showed two live clips of Putin inside the gilded Cathedral of the Annunciation as Orthodox priests conducted the midnight service, known as the Divine Liturgy. Many Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Supreme Court to decide if social media aids terrorism
January 07, 2023
CAL State San Bernadino design major Nohemi Gonzalez saved enough money to live her dream of studying in Paris for a semester.
On November 13, 2015, the college senior met friends for dinner in the 11th arrondissement — a neighborhood known for edgy art and racial and religious diversity. As diners applauded the staff at La Belle Équipe, who brought a birthday cake to a waitress at 9:30 p.m., a dark car stopped nearby. Soon after, two heavily armed men emerged and blasted the candlelit tables with gunfire. In less than three minutes, 19 were dead. One of those killed was Nohemi.
Across Paris, ISIS shooters and a suicide bomber attacked a popular bar, a Cambodian restaurant, a nightclub concert, a sports stadium and La Belle Équipe. The terrorists killed 130 people.
Investigators later learned that some attackers were recruited by an ISIS video posted on YouTube. Noemi's family sued Google, which owns YouTube, after learning from investigators that the men clicked on a link to the video after YouTube recommended it as content they might enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Gonzalez v Google on February 21.
But Twitter, Google, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and other social media giants have powerful protection from such liability thanks to Section 230(c)(1) of the Communications Decency Act.
Created in 1996, Section 230 states that social media are neutral tools offering recommendations based on an online visitor's usage, not distinguishing between moral and immoral content.
"Platforms are encouraged to voluntarily block and screen objectionable content; however, they are granted immunity if they do not," explains Bipartisan Policy Center analyst Sabrina Neschke.
But Section 230 was crafted in the internet's infancy, long before Artificial Intelligence and other revolutionary tech advances enabled algorithms to guide users into the darkest corners of the web. Soon, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether Section 230 still fits the sophisticated, AI-enhanced algorithm that social media uses in 2023.
Interestingly, Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife became well-known for posting debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, urged SCOTUS to tackle the question.
"Thomas has previously voiced skepticism toward Section 230," Neschke wrote. "Thomas expressed dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision to not further review (last year's) Jane Doe v. Facebook, Inc., stating, “Assuming Congress does not step in to clarify 230’s scope, we should do so in an appropriate case."
Jane Doe v Facebook Inc. resulted when an adult male predator befriended a girl, 15, via Facebook and convinced her to meet him. He raped, beat and sexually trafficked her. Jane Doe argued that Facebook was liable for violating anti-sex trafficking laws.
People for the American Way's Supreme Court analyst is attorney Elliot Mincberg — a former House Judiciary Committee chief counsel for oversight and investigations. He told Raw Story this is a possible landmark case for social media platforms.
"This case is nuanced and complex," Mincberg said, adding that it's also more unpredictable since it won't trigger "the break along conservative and moderate justices that you see with cases involving LGBTQ rights or guns."
There has been surprisingly broad bipartisan support for getting Gonzalez v. Google heard in America's highest court. Trump loyalist Sen. Josh Hawley and the Biden Justice Department filed briefs urging SCOTUS to consider Gonzalez's position.
The Justices' decision could dramatically alter the social media landscape.
Section 230 allowed a new form of communication to evolve by shielding social media platforms from endless lawsuits from online visitors who disliked some content. Mincberg condenses Section 230’s protective message: “Don’t blame Google, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, etc., because they are only messengers.”
Gonzalez family attorney, Keith Altman, argues that today's robust tech giants are obliged to take more responsibility for the content they recommend and showcase.
"By their terms of service...on YouTube, you have to submit your articles for monetization to Google," Altman told NBC News. "Then they start putting ads on our pages and sharing revenue with you."
The National Association of Attorneys General's Dan Schweitzer explains that the Gonzalez family's lawsuit argues that algorithms are no longer neutral tools but more like the human book or film reviewers who analyze then recommend content.
"They argue that Google’s allowing the content to be posted on its website and recommending the content are two separate acts, and only a lawsuit based on the former would seek to treat Google as a publisher and thus entitle it to immunity," he wrote. "Petitioners also point out that the recommendations are not themselves a communication from a third party but rather are from the interactive service itself."
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Complete consciousness of guilt': Defense attorney says Idaho killer was intent on destroying the evidence
January 07, 2023
On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," criminal defense attorney Mark O'Mara argued that new information released about Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the gruesome University of Idaho stabbings, provides strong evidence that he is trying to conceal his own guilt.
This comes after new reporting that the Washington State University graduate student, who went home to Pennsylvania with his father shortly after the killings occurred, scrubbed his car inside and out, and was repeatedly seen wearing surgical gloves at his family house.
"This is obviously well after the horrific murder occurred, after he drove that car with his father across the country," said anchor Erin Burnett. "He's still cleaning it then inside and out. What do you make of that?"
"I would tell you, from a prosecutor's perspective, it is complete consciousness of guilt," said O'Mara. "You know you've done something wrong, get rid of the evidence. And that type of tampering with evidence is going to come into an eventual trial against him."
"It also begs the question as to why everyone wants to know," added O'Mara. "It looks as though he is quite connected to the crime, but now we have to go back and figure out what type of obsession was this."
One thing that O'Mara theorized: "It seems he knows people in the house at least one of them."
Watch below:
Mark O'Mara on new Idaho stabbing suspect details www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Kevin McCarthy finally elected Speaker after selling 'soul to sedition caucus'
January 07, 2023
After nearly a week of chaotic voting on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy of California was elected Speaker of the House of the 118th Congress just after midnight early Saturday morning after finally securing enough votes in the 15th ballot.
The final tally was 216 votes for McCarthy and 212 votes for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York, after 6 far-right holdouts, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), lowered the threshold to secure the speakership by voting "present" instead of registering a vote for another GOP member.
"McCarthy made dangerous concessions to the most fringe members of the House in exchange for their support in his effort to become Speaker."
Progressive critics responded to the final vote by noting the price paid to win over the hostage-takers in the Republican conference.
"Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly put his personal ambitions ahead of our democracy," said Sean Eldridge, president of Stand Up America, referencing the GOP leader's membership in the "Sedition Caucus" to whom he said the new speaker had "sold his soul."
"He voted against certifying President Biden's victory and obstructed the investigation into the January 6 attack on our country," Eldridge said.
Eldridge noted that over 70% of the current GOP conference in the House "are election deniers, including every single member of GOP leadership." That fact, he said, "should be chilling to every American who cares about protecting our democracy and our freedoms."
"This week," said Eldridge, "McCarthy made dangerous concessions to the most fringe members of the House in exchange for their support in his effort to become Speaker. The punishment for his political cowardice will be presiding over the GOP's conference of chaos for the next two years. Unfortunately, it's the American people who will pay the price."
\u201cHe committed to do anything but focus on what the American people actually care about. \n\nInstead, Speaker McCarthy will continue to do what he\u2019s done for the past 6 years: awkwardly cover for MAGA embarrassments while careening from one self-inflicted political fiasco to another.\u201d
— Indivisible Guide (@Indivisible Guide) 1673069548
The 15th ballot followed a dramatic 14th ballot vote in which tensions soared on the floor of the House chamber.
The nearly five-day battle for the speakership is over.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}