Putin blames Ukraine for 'act of terrorism' on Crimean bridge

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Alexander Bastrykin (not pictured), head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, in St. Petersburg. -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed the finger at Ukraine's secret service SBU for what he called an "act of terrorism" on a bridge linking Russia to Crimea.

"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation," Putin said on Sunday evening in his first public remarks since an explosion tore through the bridge's rail and roadway.

Kiev has so far not admitted involvement in the attack on Saturday, which sent massive plumes of smoke and flames into the air when a blast damaged one of the key supply routes for Moscow's faltering military campaign in Ukraine.

Russian citizens and foreign states helped prepare the terrorist attack, the head of the national investigation agency, Alexander Bastrykin, said at the meeting with Putin, of which state media published video excerpts.

The Kremlin has announced that Putin will meet with the Russian National Security Council on Monday to discuss a response to the attack.

A day after the explosion rocked the key bridge - and symbol - linking Russia to occupied Crimea, Moscow said rail traffic was up and running again, although Western experts say the bridge's reduced capacity will impact Russia's war efforts.

Russia's Transport Ministry said freight and long-distance trains were running normally again on Sunday and that regional traffic should recommence in the evening, despite damage to the structure's train tracks and roadway.

Investigations are under way into the explosion, which was also a major symbolic blow. The bridge was opened by President Vladimir Putin himself to much pomp and fanfare in 2018.

Britain's Defence Ministry said that while traffic had partly resumed, the bridge's capacity would be "seriously degraded."

"The extent of damage to the rail crossing is uncertain, but any serious disruption to its capacity will highly likely have a significant impact on Russia’s already strained ability to sustain its forces in southern Ukraine," the ministry said in its daily intelligence update on the war in Ukraine.

The line has played a "key role in moving heavy military vehicles to the southern front during the invasion," it added.

Drivers were meanwhile forced to wait hours at the bridge, local media reported. Long queues of cars formed on the Russian side and on the side of the Crimean coastal town of Kerch as officials carried out strict checks on all vehicles.

Some drivers wrote on social media that it took them six to 12 hours to cross the 19-kilometre bridge.

British defence analysts noted the significance of the explosion coming mere hours after the 70th birthday of Putin.

"He personally sponsored and opened the bridge, and its construction contractor was his childhood friend, Arkady Rotenberg," the ministry said.

Hours after the explosion, Russia carried out missile attacks on residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya that left 12 dead and 49 injured, including six children who required hospitalization, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of "absolute evil," saying the "terrorists" would be held accountable, as he published pictures of buildings that had been largely destroyed on his Telegram channel.

Although Russian troops control much of the region of Zaporizhzhya, the city of the same name remains under Ukrainian control, despite continued attacks by Moscow's forces.

Russian troops fired at least 12 rockets at the residential buildings, according to Ukrainian military sources.

Moscow did not confirm the attack. The Ukrainian authorities had initially given a higher death toll during the night, but then revised it downwards.

Russia is trying to make further advances in Zaporizhzhya, one of the four Ukrainian territories Moscow has annexed, prompting an international outcry.

Ukraine meanwhile named seven recaptured villages in the Luhansk region in the east of the country, which is largely occupied by Russia. According to the Ukrainian head of administration for Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, on Telegram, the tally increased from six on Friday.

At the same time, EU states have bolstered their support for Ukraine's counteroffensive, announcing plans to train around 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

The Political and Security Committee (PSC) on Sunday agreed the measure, still to be formally confirmed by EU countries.

Slovakia also delivered two more Zuzana howitzers to Ukraine. "To mark his 70th birthday, we delivered yet another gift to agressor [sic] Putin," Slovakian Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad joked on Twitter.