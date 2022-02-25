Putin calls on Ukrainian army to 'take power' into own hands
Annual Direct Line with Vladimir Putin in Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" live call-in show. - -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian president Vladimir Putin has called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow its own government in a video address in which he also called the Ukrainian leadership "drug addicts" and "neo-Nazis". It is the latest in a series of increasingly bizarre statements from the Russian leader, says France 24's Moscow correspondent Nick Holdsworth.

