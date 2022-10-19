Putin imposes martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories
Russian President Vladimir Putin is pictured during a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana. -/Kremlin/dpa
Russian President Vladimir Putin has imposed martial law in four recently annexed Ukrainian territories.

The Russian leader has had already signed a decree to this effect.

Martial law entails expanded powers for the Russian occupying administrations in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya.

The move comes as Ukrainian forces were preparing to retake the regional capital Kherson.