Putin imposes martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories

"I'm going to take a couple of questions," Walker announced before being asked if any of the people being used as props at the event had received eviction notices.

The candidate became combative instead of answering the question.

"Uh, no, we want you to go in and see the people behind us," Walker said. "That's the reason we're here."

"You're here in Atlanta and you have not come down to see this so I have brought you," he added. "Now, you can go in and see the people right here. I hope you're going to go in. Are you going to do that? Are you going to do that or not?"

"Yes," the reporter replied before asking her question again.

"Walk over and visit the people," Walker repeated.

"Answer the question!" the crowd shouted. "Answer the question! Answer the question!"

"Next question!" Walker shouted back.

"Answer the question!" the crowd continued.

Fox News reported that one angry man in the crowd used a slur against Walker.

"This is all a stunt. He's nothing but a house n-----," the man reportedly said. Fox News, however, could not back up its claim with video of the incident.

