Putin on nuclear weapons: 'Everyone should know what we have'

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the threat of nuclear war emanating from Russia.

As soon as one reacts to statements by foreign politicians, it is immediately said that Russia is threatening someone, Putin said on Friday at the International Economic Forum in St Petersburg.

Then he added: "We are not threatening anything. But everyone should know what we have and what we will use, if necessary, to protect our sovereignty."

Because of Russia's war against Ukraine, which has been going on for almost four months, many are worried that in a worst-case scenario nuclear weapons could be used.

Moscow has always rejected this, emphasizing that on the contrary - unlike the US - Russia has not enshrined the right of first strike in its military doctrine.