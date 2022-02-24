Putin orders military operations in Ukraine, demands Kyiv forces surrender

By Pavel Polityuk and Polina Nikolskaya KYIV/DONETSK (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. Shortly after Putin spoke, a Reuters witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the capital, Kyiv. Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the United States said a major attack by Russia on its neighbour was imminent. In co...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
MAGA rioter who brought guns to Capitol complains to judge that his ankle monitor is too uncomfortable
February 23, 2022
On Wednesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reported that Chris Alberts, a defendant in the January 6 Capitol insurrection, is complaining to a judge that he wants to get rid of the GPS ankle monitor he was ordered to wear while out on pretrial release.
The monitor, Alberts told the judge, was "uncomfortable" and "interferes" with his job driving a tow truck.
READ MORE: 'Freedom Convoy' ends in failure -- and heads back to Pennsylvania after less than a day: report
Jan 6 defendant Chris Alberts of Md asks court permission to remove "uncomfortable" GPS ankle bracelet which "interferes" w/ tow truck work\n\nFeds oppose it arguing Alberts was carrying "loaded and chambered firearm & 25 rounds of ammunition & wearing a bulletproof vest" on Jan 6pic.twitter.com/H4V4rFB1Fy— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1645665313
According to a previous report, Alberts attempted to flee the scene when given orders by police officers. When he was caught, he was carrying a loaded handgun, spare magazine, gas mask pocket knife, military provisions, and was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Many Republican commentators have defended the January 6 rioters by falsely claiming that it was an "unarmed" demonstration, despite the presence of armed demonstrators like Alberts.
Several defendants in the attack have requested special accommodations from the court, from the so-called "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley who demanded to be given organic food in jail, to multiple people asking to go on vacations ahead of trial.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Censured Virginia senator says AG’s office took her election fraud claims ‘very seriously’
February 23, 2022
Fifteen months after the 2020 election, Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, is taking her still-unproven claims of election fraud to the office of new Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican with the power to pursue alleged violations of election law.
In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Chase published photos of what she said was a meeting with the attorney general’s office to discuss “gross election irregularities.”
In an interview Wednesday night, Chase, who was censured by the state Senate last year for repeating baseless election conspiracy theories and expressing support for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, called the meeting “very productive.”
“I would say it was very eye-opening to the people that were in the room,” Chase said. “I think they took it very seriously. They’re very interested.”
The attorney general’s office did not give a direct answer when asked if any action would be taken in response to Chase’s information.
“Senator Chase requested a meeting with staff in the Office of the Attorney General, which oversees election law,” said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita. “Our team met with her, as they would any sitting state senator who requests a meeting. The OAG does not comment on specifics of internal meetings.”
A deputy attorney general hired under Miyares to oversee election issues resigned earlier this month after the Washington Post reported she had a history of social media posts praising the Capitol riot and claiming the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
In response to this week’s meeting, Senate Democrats noted Chase had failed to offer any evidence of fraud during a recent legislative hearing on her bill seeking an extensive audit of the 2020 election.
“Contrary to what is spewed on far-right cable news, there has never been evidence of significant voter fraud in the commonwealth or the United States,” Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, said in a news release. “Senator Chase refuses to accept that truth, and wastes our time and taxpayer dollars on unfounded, politically-motivated attempts to subvert the will of the electorate.”
Just before last year’s elections, former Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, called on Chase to submit any purported fraud evidence to his office, saying Chase “has an obligation to bring it to the attention of authorities who can do something about it.”
The attorney general’s office was given new oversight over election issues through a Democratic-backed law creating state-level voting rights protections. That law, approved last year before Democrats’ electoral losses, empowers the attorney general to file civil suits whenever the office has “reasonable cause to believe that a violation of an election law has occurred and that the rights of any voter or group of voters have been affected by such violation.”
Though Republicans campaigned against looser voting laws passed under Democratic control, the 2021 election held under those laws produced a stunning GOP comeback, with the party sweeping contests for statewide office and regaining a majority in the House of Delegates. Republicans lawmakers have still tried to roll back new policies like early voting, ballot drop boxes and looser ID rules, but those efforts have failed in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Chase said she filed numerous amendments to the state budget Wednesday seeking to add more money for “election integrity,” including a proposed $70 million for a “full forensic audit” of the 2020 election.
A risk-limiting audit state election officials conducted a year ago overwhelmingly confirmed President Joe Biden’s 2020 10-point victory in Virginia, finding only a 0.00000065117 percent chance the state’s voting system could have produced an inaccurate outcome.
When asked to describe the information she presented to the attorney general’s office, Chase said she’s planning to hold a news conference soon with all the details. That event, she said, could involve “data engineers” who can better describe her claims.
“It’s highly technical and I don’t want to get anything wrong,” she said.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Robert Zullo for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
‘This stinks!’ MSNBC analyst calls out Manhattan DA for not addressing Trump probe before election
February 23, 2022
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should have fully revealed his views about an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his company before Bragg was elected in November, according to MSNBC analyst Elie Mystal.
Two prosecutors who were leading Bragg's office's criminal probe into the Trump Organization, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, abruptly resigned Wednesday. According to the New York Times, Dunne and Pomerantz stepped down because Bragg indicated he had doubts about moving forward with a prosecution of Trump.
"This stinks!" Mystal said. "Alvin Bragg needs to answer some questions soon, right? And there are two important questions he needs to answer, I believe, for this decision."
READ MORE: Trump doubles down on Putin praise: He's 'pretty smart' for taking over Ukraine for '$2 worth of sanctions'
He then broke down why Bragg has so much to answer for.
"One, Dunne and Pomerantz, the two prosecutors who quit, are very respected prosecutors within New York legal circles," he said. "So why did they think they had a case that they could pursue to the grand jury, but Bragg didn't? He can't just say, 'Oh, we didn't have a case,' because two of your prosecutors thought you did. So you have to explain to me why you have this, let's call it a minority position, compared to the other people in your office, about the culpability of one Mr. Donald Trump."
"The No. 2 question he has to answer — as the Times reported, they haven't really interviewed people for a month," Mystal added. "He's only been on the job for two months, so what did he know before he was elected about this case that made him want to back off of that case, and why did he not bring that up during the election? Because, I don't know, New Yorkers might have wanted to know his thoughts on the Trump prosecution that he clearly pre-made before he got into office, or else he wouldn't have been able to shut the prosecution down, if that's what happened, so quickly. So I'm going to reserve some judgment, but Mr. Bragg has some questions to answer about this decision."
Watch below.
MSNBC 02 23 2022 19 49 25 www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}