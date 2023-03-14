Putin says Germany remains "occupied"

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Germany's response to the explosion on North Sea pipelines showed that the country remained "occupied" and unable to act independently decades after its surrender at the end of World War Two. Putin, interviewed on Russian television, also said European leaders had been browbeaten into losing their sense of sovereignty and independence. Western countries, including Germany, have reacted cautiously to investigations into the blasts which hit Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, saying they believe they were a deliberate act, but declinin...
Congressman accused of many crimes complains that NY crime is preventing him from drinking Gatorade
March 14, 2023
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is miffed. While visiting a convenience store, he found that things were less than convenient.
Taking to Twitter, Santos grumbled that his Gatorade was behind a locked door, and thus, he had to ask an attendant for help.
It was more work than he wanted to do. The problem, he has concluded, is "wokeism" leading to crime. Attacks on being "woke" has become the new word to attack Democrats after years of accusing them of being "socialists" or "antifa."
"Need a Gatorade? Call the attendant. Crime is absolutely out of control in NY thanks to WOKE failed policies," Santos tweeted.
Legal analyst Brad Moss remarked that the comment was coming from someone elected to Congress that has been accused of many crimes.
A running list of Santos' lies includes crimes like theft of money for what was claimed to be a dog rescue charity, possible theft of a veteran's donations and selling memberships into a Ponzi scheme without being registered for a hedge fund. There are also campaign finance crime charges that he will likely face. Already he has been exposed for making up donations and the donors that gave them. There are also questions about how he came into such a large sum of money to loan to his campaign when just a year previously he was being evicted from his residence.
See the tweet from Santos below or at the link here.
Watch as Trump lawyer 'lunges' at Ari Melber 'for receipts' after he reads off Trump's 'lies'
March 14, 2023
https://www.rawstory.com/trump-lawyer-lunges-ari-melber/MSNBC's Ari Melber posted a clip of his interview with Donald Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina on Tuesday when he brought up the lie that Trump didn't know about the Stormy Daniels hush money payments.
Melber showed footage of Trump on a plane being asked by reporters whether he knew about the payments. Trump claimed he didn't, and Tacopina said that the comment wasn't a lie.
"That's not a lie?!" Melber exclaimed.
"That's not a lie," said Tacopina.
Melber began reading the transcript of the clip when Tacopina tried to grab the paper from the host.
"Give me that!" the lawyer said.
Melber posted a photo of the moment saying simply, "interviews."
See the videos below or at the link here.
FBI records debunk Trump's claim he sent in agents to stop DeSantis from losing 2018 election
March 14, 2023
In November last year, former President Donald Trump began ramping up his attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in anticipation of the latter running a presidential campaign to challenge him for the nomination in 2024. And at the time he made an eyebrow-raising claim: that he sent in FBI agents to stop the vote count in Florida, preventing DeSantis from losing the election.
Trump specifically claimed on his Truth Social platform that he sent "the FBI and U.S. Attorneys" into Broward County, one of the largest Democratic strongholds in the state, and “I stopped his Election from being stolen” — something that would imply massive criminal election interference if true.
However, according to The Daily Beast, newly released FBI records suggest it isn't true.
"That is news to the feds," said the report on Tuesday. "NBC News reports that in response to the freedom of information inquiry, the FBI says it was 'unable to identify records' that would support Trump’s boast. Trump declined to comment to the network."
This comes a month after a government watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit with the Justice Department to turn over any documents that might offer insight into whether such a raid of Broward County ever occurred.
"There is considerable public interest in learning the veracity of former President Trump's claims about sending federal law enforcement to Broward County during the 2018 election in support of then-candidates [Rick Scott] and DeSantis," said the lawsuit.
Trump has increasingly attacked DeSantis by claiming he is disloyal and would never have won his election without him. In a recent speech, Trump claimed that DeSantis would be working at a "law firm" or maybe "Pizza Hut" if he hadn't intervened to endorse him in the gubernatorial primary.
