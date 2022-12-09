Putin says loss of trust in West will make future Ukraine talks harder

By Kevin Liffey LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach, although contacts between Russian and U.S. intelligence services were at least continuing. Since suffering a series of battlefield reverses, Putin has increasingly cast his more than nine-month-old invasion of Ukraine as a fight to defend Russia against an aggressive "collective West". At a news conference in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, Putin bemoaned the failure to implement the Minsk agreements - ce...
Trump in real danger because the DOJ has 'had it' with his stalling: legal analyst
December 09, 2022
During an appearance on CNN Newsroom on Friday, former Department of Justice prosecutor Elie Hoenig suggested there is strong evidence that a federal judge will hold Donald Trump and his lawyers in contempt of court for obstructing one of many DOJ investigations.
As the Washington Post reported on Thursday, the DOJ "urged a federal judge to hold Donald Trump’s office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a May subpoena to return all classified documents in his possession, according to people familiar with the matter — a sign of how contentious the private talks have become over whether the former president still holds any secret papers."
The report added that U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell would hold a hearing on the motion on Friday.
Speaking with host Erica Hill, Hoenig claimed it doesn't look good for Trump and his lawyers because the DOJ is at the end of its patience with the entire lot of them.
"So the Justice Department, in order to make a move like this to ask for contempt, this shows me that the Justice Department has completely lost trust and lost patience frankly with Donald Trump's team," Hoenig began. "Now, the DOJ will have to convince a judge that Donald Trump's team has neglected this subpoena, has defied this subpoena."
"What they will have to show is that there was some intentionality, some knowledge by Donald Trump's team that they knew they weren't handing over all the documents, they were intentionally withholding some documents," he elaborated.
"If they can make that showing then the judge has the power to say, 'Okay, I hold Donald Trump's legal team in contempt' and the penalties are primarily going to be financial," he added.
'Several' Republicans may consider House speaker challenge if McCarthy can't get 218 votes: report
December 09, 2022
Kevin McCarthy is facing a leadership challenge from the Republican Party's right flank, and that could send the House into uncharted territory.
Hardline conservative Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) doubled down on his House speaker challenge to McCarthy, who has been strategizing for the possibility that he won't get the necessary 218 votes in the first round, and he and his team have been shoring up support by offering influential committee assignments and more power in the legislative process, reported CNN.
"I'll get 218," McCarthy said.
Biggs has refused to say whether he would drop his challenge if he failed to get 218 votes in the first round of leadership elections on Jan. 3, but McCarthy's opponents are committed to depriving him of the speakership in a bid to gain more power.
“There are very significant rules, changes being discussed that would open the House up, that would be transformative, that would give us the ability to actually legislate and represent our constituents,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who's a "hard no" for McCarthy, “and whoever is speaker is going to have to agree to those rules, I think, and I don’t think that person will be Kevin McCarthy because Kevin McCarthy won’t have 218 votes.”
“I think the person who is ultimately going to be the speaker isn’t even the candidate yet," he added.
Some of McCarthy's allies have said they would consider working with Democrats to find a moderate Republican who could get the necessary votes if neither he or Biggs can get to 218 in what lawmakers consider a doomsday scenario.
“Our initial plan is vote for Kevin and let him fight this out repeatedly. … But if they think they’re going to use this to infinity to drive him out, well, we’re not going to bend to their will,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE). “If a small group refuses to play ball and be part of the team, then we’ll work across the aisle to find an agreeable Republican, but I hope we don’t get there.”
McCarthy's opponents have been trying to recruit someone besides Biggs, who they don't think can get the votes, but the two most viable alternatives -- minority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) -- have already said they wouldn't run, but the "Never Kevin" faction says "several" Republicans have expressed interest in running if the minority leader drops out or if he performs weakly on the first ballot.
“How many members vote for someone else will show the strength (of the anti-McCarthy group),” said Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), another "hard no." “I think the second ballot is going to have more candidates. … There are already Republicans letting us know they’d like to be considered.”
Trump rages at Jewish leaders for 'forgetting' that he was 'the best, by far, President for Israel'
December 09, 2022
After spending the morning flipping out on the Department of Justice for failing to return government documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort after an FBI search, Donald Trump once again lashed out at American Jews for not appreciating all he has done for them.
Trump's latest diatribe on Truth Social follows the firestorm the former president ignited by sitting down to dinner just before Thanksgiving with noted anti-Semite Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, a noted Holocaust denier.
The former president linked to column from longtime conservative political gadfly Wayne Allyn Root who wrote, "While president, Trump did more for the state of Israel and the Jewish people than anyone in history. He risked his career and political standing to always support Israel, through thick and thin. In Israel, Trump is beloved. Israelis have named streets, train stations and soccer teams after Trump."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'What does Kyrsten want?' CNN analyst questions Sinema's baffling political trajectory
Root then added, "There will never be a president who does more for Israel, or the Jewish people. Period."
Taking the praise to heart, Trump used the occasion to thank Root while lashing out at Jewish leaders in the U.S. who don't share the columnist's opinion.
On Truth Social he snarled, "Thank you Wayne – You are great but how quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel."
