Putin says new grain deal dependent on conditions, Erdoğan hopeful

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured) following their meeting at the Rus sanatorium in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. -/Kremlin/dpa
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his willingness to reinstate a UN-brokered deal to safely ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea but only after all Russian demands have been met.
Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met in the resort of Sochi on the Black Sea on Monday in an attempt to bring Russia back on board the deal.
Erdoğan has taken on the role of mediator between Ukraine and Russia and travelled to Sochi to persuade Putin to rejoin the grain agreement. Turkey, a NATO member, has not endorsed Western war sanctions.