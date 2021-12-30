Putin says Nord Stream 2 link ready to calm gas prices

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline would help to calm a surge in European gas prices and was ready to start exports now a second stretch of the pipeline has been filled. Nord Stream 2, completed in September but awaiting regulatory approval from Germany and the European Union, faces resistance from the United States and several countries including Poland and Ukraine, which say it will increase Russia's leverage over Europe. The pipeline had been scheduled to be completed in 2019, but construction was suspended following...
Trump's power came from 'the fever swamps' — but he's lost control of the narrative: MSNBC analyst
December 29, 2021
Former president Donald Trump's supporters are turning on him over his support for COVID-19 vaccines because they're "simmering in a cauldron of deceit," according to Media Matters president Angelo Carusone.
Appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday night, Carusone explained how Trump lost control of the narrative on COVID vaccines, prompting one MAGA radio host to declare that the former president "needs an intervention."
"What made Trump so powerful and influential was the fact that he was channeling and harnessing a bunch of different components of the fever swamps and the right-wing media, and they were then amplifying and echoing back the things that he was saying, and there was a feedback loop," Carusone said. "But we shouldn't make any mistake that the power behind Trump was the actual media and the right-wing echo chamber that we're talking about here, not Trump himself."
"And so, when you point out this vaccine example, it's a runaway," he added. "He lost his Twitter account. He lost his Facebook presence. He lost his social media channels to be able to influence and directly control the narrative, or influence it in a heavier way."
Meanwhile, the right-wing media "continued to run with that story that vaccines were part of a plot and a conspiracy by Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates in order to put microchips in people — or, there's a very, very prominent conspiracy theory that the vaccine is designed to open up an inter-dimensional portal," according to Carusone.
"And I point that out because there are millions of people in this country who are consuming right-wing media, whom Republican politicians are actually appealing to, who believe this and are warning about this as a reason for not getting vaccines," he said. "So that partly explains why when Trump gets up there and says, 'Hey get your booster, it's OK, it's not a big deal,' and they respond in this harsh way, it's because they're actually simmering in this cauldron of deceit."
Host Jonathan Capehart responded by saying, "Wow, I didn't even know about the inter-galactic portal."
Watch below.
WATCH: Kristi Noem tells germ-denier Pete Hegseth that people really should wash their hands
December 29, 2021
Fox News personality Pete Hegseth was taught the importance of washing hands during an interview with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
Hegseth, who has degrees from Princeton and Harvard, has notoriously argued against hand washing.
“I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for 10 years,” Hegseth said on-air in 2019. “Really. I don’t really wash my hands ever. I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.”
On Wednesday, Noem praised hand washing as an alternative to vaccines.
"Still Pete, the number one thing that people can do to slow down the spread of a virus -- go wash your hands," she claimed, despite vaccines actually occupying the top of the list.
"Go wash your hands. I'm shocked by the amount of time that I have to go remind people of that," she said, as Hegseth appeared to roll his eyes.
'Used car salesman' Trump ridiculed on CNN for his 'deeply offensive' endorsement stunt
December 29, 2021
Donald Trump was slammed on CNN on Wednesday night for a conditional endorsement Trump offered as he continues to seek retribution against Republicans he views as insufficiently loyal.
"The former president is endorsing Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy for re-election, as he did four years ago, but this time a very important catch," CNN's Jim Acosta reported. "In a statement released Tuesday, the former president said Dunleavy 'has my Complete and Total Endorsement but, this endorsement is subject to his non-endorsement of Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska, including losing ANWAR, perhaps the most important drilling site in the world, and much else. In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!'"
Acosta said the statement "sounds like the lease on an apartment I rented back in the 1990s."
He said Trump sounds like a "used car salesman. You know, got to read the fine print here in this endorsement, I suppose."
"Have you ever heard of this kind of conditional endorsement before?" Acosta asked for Rep. Scott Rigell (R-VA). "This is the kind of thing I suppose that happens behind the scenes with the former president, but he -- he did kind of say the quiet part out loud, this is how he operates."
"He has a track record of using intimidation to advance his political goals, but this is clearly the most egregious example of basically a quid pro quo in the negative. That is, if you do something, I will take something away," he explained.
"It's really deeply offensive to me and I think it's -- it will breach the governor's conscience if he -- if he lets Trump influence him in this decision," he said.
Watch:
