Putin warns against NATO imposing no-fly zone over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Kremlin. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Western powers against imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, an operation that has been demanded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but rejected by NATO.

"Any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation of the respective country in an armed conflict," Putin said on Saturday at a meeting with pilots of the state airline Aeroflot.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US President Joe Biden and European countries have repeatedly ruled out creating a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine from Russia's aerial bombardment.

They fear such a step would dramatically increase the risk of direct confrontation with Russia and lead to a wider war in Europe.