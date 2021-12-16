Vigil awaiting JFK Jr.'s return in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas

President Joe Biden released 1,500 of the documents from the JKF assassination out of the 10,000 that were expected to be released. This comes at a time that a group of QAnon conspiracy theorists await in Dealey Plaza for his son, John F. Kennedy Jr. to reappear and reveal that he faked his death.

The Dallas Observer joined some of the followers so that they could share some of the conversations overheard as they wait for the former president's son, who died in a plane crash over 20 years ago.

"I forget. John F. Kennedy or JFK Jr. — which one is the son?" is one of the questions that the Dallas Observer heard.

Others decided that even within the JFK Jr. conspiracy there that there were additional conspiracies nested within their experience.

"There's no way this could be wrong or that, ironically, we're meeting at a place named after AT&T, a company known for creating garbled and misunderstood communication," said one person.

"Get it? DISCOVERY Plaza? Go to the Plaza and you'll DISCOVER the truth. It's like that time I harassed that pollster and she tipped me off that I'd find the truth about the last election in HELL, Michigan," another person suggested. Dealey Plaza is about half of a mile from Discovery Plaza, where AT&T has created a downtown destination with entertainment and cultural events.

The circular logic continued:

"It all makes sense. Where was JFK Jr. shot? Dealey PLAZA. Where will he reappear? Discovery PLAZA. Where did Kevin McAlister stay in Home Alone 2? The PLAZA Hotel. And who did he see when he first went there? DONALD TRUMP. There's your proof," another person explained.

Another believer agreed that the conspiracy theory may not be an accurate one so much as a "feeling."

"I wouldn't say that I do my research. It's more of a gut feeling I have. You know, where all the crap is stored," the person said.

Read all of the statements overheard at the JFK Jr. stakeout.

