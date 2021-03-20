Quake hits Japan area devastated a decade ago, tsunami alerts lifted
By Sakura Murakami TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster, generating a tsunami of 1 metre and shaking buildings. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.2, hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 p.m. (0926 GMT) at a depth of 60 km (40 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. All tsunami alerts were lifted about an hour later, broadcaster NHK said after warning the public not to go near the shore. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. Tokyo Electric Power said it had found no irregularities at its ...