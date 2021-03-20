Quake hits Japan area devastated a decade ago, tsunami alerts lifted

By Sakura Murakami TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster, generating a tsunami of 1 metre and shaking buildings. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.2, hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 p.m. (0926 GMT) at a depth of 60 km (40 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. All tsunami alerts were lifted about an hour later, broadcaster NHK said after warning the public not to go near the shore. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. Tokyo Electric Power said it had found no irregularities at its ...
Watchdog urges Congress to probe whether Biden 'bartered' vaccines for Mexico migration crackdown
March 20, 2021
A government watchdog group on Friday demanded that Congress exercise its oversight powers to determine whether the Biden administration used surplus coronavirus vaccines as a bargaining tool to pressure the Mexican government to crack down more harshly on rising U.S.-bound migration.
Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, said in a statement that he is "concerned about the possibility that President Biden may have bartered millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to achieve his anti-migration goals."
<p> "Congress should determine whether the U.S. is living up to its responsibilities to asylum seekers, rebuilding the U.S.-Mexico relationship undermined by Donald Trump, and acting to ensure the most rapid deployment of vaccines possible across the globe."<br/> —Jeff Hauser, Revolving Door Project </p><p> "The Biden administration should not be in the business of trading Mexican lives for those of other Central and South Americans, for whom migration to the U.S. is often life-saving," said Hauser. </p><p> On Thursday, the Biden White House <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/18/world/americas/usa-mexico-vaccine-coronavirus.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">announced</a> a plan to send 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Mexico, an agreement that came amid reports that the U.S. president has been <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/biden-mexico-immigration-coronavirus-vaccine/2021/03/18/a63a3426-8791-11eb-8a67-f314e5fcf88d_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">urging</a> his Mexican counterpart behind the scenes to do more to stem the number of migrants arriving at the border between the neighboring countries. The AstraZeneca shot has <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/why-us-hasnt-authorized-astrazeneca-shot-when-that-may-change-2021-3" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">not yet been approved</a> for use in the U.S. </p><p> At around the same time the Biden administration made public its intention to grant Mexico's <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-healthcare-vaccines/us-has-received-requests-for-covid-vaccines-from-mexico-and-canada-idUSW1N2KA02H" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">request</a> for surplus vaccine doses—which the U.S. had <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/11/us/politics/coronavirus-astrazeneca-united-states.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">previously denied</a> other nations seeking access to the stockpile—the Mexican government <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-mexico-border/mexico-imposes-travel-curbs-at-its-northern-and-southern-borders-idUSKBN2BA23K?il=0" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> Thursday that it would tighten restrictions on travel through its southern border with Guatemala and its northern border with the United States. The timing immediately prompted questions about a potential quid pro quo. </p><p> Unnamed U.S. and Mexican officials<a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/biden-mexico-immigration-coronavirus-vaccine/2021/03/18/a63a3426-8791-11eb-8a67-f314e5fcf88d_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> insisted</a> to news outlets that the newly announced migration crackdown did not come in exchange for the vaccine doses. "It's not a quid pro quo. It's a parallel negotiation," an anonymous senior Mexican diplomat <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/biden-mexico-immigration-coronavirus-vaccine/2021/03/18/a63a3426-8791-11eb-8a67-f314e5fcf88d_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told</a> the <em>Washington Post</em>. </p><p> But White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's roundabout answer to a reporter's direct question Thursday about whether there was any quid pro quo involved in the talks with Mexico raised eyebrows. </p><p> "There have been expectations set outside of—unrelated—to any vaccine doses or request for them that [Mexico] would be partners in dealing with the crisis on the border," Psaki said during a <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2021/03/18/press-briefing-by-press-secretary-jen-psaki-and-secretary-of-housing-and-urban-development-marcia-l-fudge-march-18-2021/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">press briefing</a> on Thursday. "And there have been requests, unrelated... for doses of these vaccines. Every relationship has multiple layers of conversations that are happening at the same time." </p><p> Asked whether the U.S. is using its vaccine stockpile to "effect diplomacy," Psaki responded: "I'm actually trying to convey that with every country, there's rarely just one issue you're discussing with any country at one time. Right? Certainly that's not the case with Mexico; it's not the case with any country around the world." </p><p> "I wouldn't read into it more than our ability to provide, to lend vaccine doses of a vaccine that we have some available supply on to a neighboring country where there is a lot of traffic that goes back and forth between the countries," Psaki added. </p><p> Hauser of the Revolving Door Project called Psaki's explanation for the vaccine agreement and coinciding migrant crackdown "clumsy at best" and demanded "congressional oversight" of the arrangements. </p><p> "Given the high stakes of these issues," said Hauser, "Congress should determine whether the U.S. is living up to its responsibilities to asylum seekers, rebuilding the U.S.-Mexico relationship undermined by Donald Trump, and acting to ensure the most rapid deployment of vaccines possible across the globe." </p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1372896386409230343" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1372896386409230343&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651152203%23&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 651px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>Addressing the Biden administration's decision to donate 2.5 million vaccine doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada on its own terms, Public Citizen's Peter Maybarduk said in a <a href="https://www.citizen.org/news/statement-mexico-vaccine-donations-no-substitute-for-increased-manufacturing/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a> Thursday that "charitable sharing and rationing" are "no substitute for the ambitious manufacturing program that the world needs and that the U.S. can provide, for a fraction of the cost of inaction."</p><p>Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organization, argued in a <a href="https://www.citizen.org/article/25-billion-to-vaccinate-the-world/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">report</a> last month that a $25 billion investment in vaccine production by the U.S. would "produce enough vaccine for low- and middle-income countries" that are currently struggling to inoculate their populations. As <em>Common Dreams</em> has <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/14/disturbing-rich-nations-vaccinating-person-second-while-blocking-effort-share-recipe" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a>, the U.S. and other rich nations are currently blocking an India and South Africa-led effort to temporarily suspend vaccine-related patent rights to facilitate global production and distribution.</p><p>"As people across the U.S. appreciate this 100 million dose milestone, it is important to remember that for most of the world, there are no vaccines in sight and no foreseeable end to the pandemic," said Maybarduk. "Instead of only rationing better, the U.S. can help the world manufacture more, and ration less, and in so doing better prepare capabilities to defend against coronavirus variants that may threaten people living in the U.S.</p><p>"President Biden should announce a plan to help the world make billions of more doses of Covid-19 vaccine within a year's time," Maybarduk added. "Each day we wait to be more ambitious about our global response, more people will lose their lives."</p> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
Big pharma quietly planning price hike for COVID vaccines in 'near future': report
March 20, 2021
Eager to capitalize on the lasting presence of the coronavirus, executives at Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer—the pharmaceutical corporations that supplied the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S.—are quietly planning to hike prices on doses "in the near future," once they decide the pandemic is over, The Intercept's Lee Fang reported Thursday.
"Companies like Pfizer, which has not made the vaccine available to 85% of the world's population... are now waiting for the opportune time to raise prices once enough people have been vaccinated."
—Achal Prabhala, Access IBSA
<p> Although the rapid development of coronavirus vaccines—made possible by <a href="https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/for-billion-dollar-covid-vaccines-basic-government-funded-science-laid-the-groundwork/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">large infusions of public resources</a>—has given Big Pharma companies "a boost in goodwill... the public is still sensitive to drug pricing and the reputational risk has, so far, curtailed their ability to reap large financial rewards," Fang noted. "But that environment, they hope, will change once the pandemic ends: a date that drugmakers themselves reserve the right to declare." </p><p> Many epidemiologists<a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00396-2#:~:text=Weiskopf%20and%20her%20colleagues%20are,to%20become%20endemic%2C%20she%20says." rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> expect </a>the coronavirus to become endemic, "and as Covid-19 mutations continue to spread and booster shots may be required on a regular basis, leaders from the three companies are enthusiastic about cashing in," wrote Fang. </p><p> "As this shifts from pandemic to endemic, we think there's an opportunity here for us," Pfizer's Chief Financial Officer Frank D'Amelio<a href="https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20514141-pfe-usq_transcript_2021-03-11" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> said</a> during a recent healthcare conference sponsored by Barclays Bank. The potential need for booster shots, D'Amelio added, provides "a significant opportunity for our vaccine from a demand perspective, from a pricing perspective, given the clinical profile of our vaccine." </p><p> <br/> </p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1372623246676271105" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1372623246676271105&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651152171%23advanced&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 651px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>According to Fang, "Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have also pledged affordability for their vaccines for the duration of the pandemic but have indicated to investors that they plan to return to more 'commercial' pricing as early as later this year."</p><p>The three companies behind the approved Covid-19 vaccines, which are "already poised to be some of the most lucrative drugs of all time," expect to "bring in billions in profit this year alone," Fang noted.</p><p>That's true, Fang added, even though "the U.S. government has fully financed the research and development" of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines, while Pfizer's vaccine "was developed in partnership with BioNTech, a company that received nearly $500 million in development assistance from the German government."</p><p>According to Fang:</p><blockquote>Pfizer, one of the early global leaders in the vaccine race, is very clear about the enormous moneymaking opportunity they see in the vaccines. D'Amelio, the company's CFO, <a href="https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20514141-pfe-usq_transcript_2021-03-11" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">spoke</a> on a Zoom call last Thursday at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, to discuss the issue.<br/>Carter Lewis Gould, an analyst with Barclays Bank, noted that Pfizer faced the particular challenges with "optics" but asked when the company could "pursue higher pricing down the road."<br/>The current pricing, said D'Amelio, is "clearly not being driven by what I'll call normal market conditions, normal market forces," but rather the "pandemic state that we've been in and the needs of governments to really secure doses from the various vaccine suppliers." Once the pandemic ends, he continued, there will be "significant opportunity" for Pfizer.<br/></blockquote><p>Pfizer has agreed to prices of $19.50 per coronavirus vaccine dose in the U.S. and almost $64 per dose in the European Union, leading to projections that the company would bring in "$15 billion this year alone from sales, of which $4 billion would be purely profit," Fang wrote. But "those revenue projections are based on prices largely negotiated with governments under pandemic conditions, which could soon change."</p><p>As <em>Common Dreams</em> has reported, drugmakers have faced<a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/02/26/blood-our-hands-400-groups-call-biden-support-making-vaccine-recipes-available-world" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> pressure</a> from dozens of lawmakers and hundreds of civil society groups who are demanding that <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/11/peoplesvaccine-day-action-calls-big-pharma-drop-patents" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">vaccine recipes be shared </a>with manufacturers in developing countries, where inoculation rates are <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/02/18/wildly-uneven-and-unfair-richest-gobble-vaccine-supply-130-poorest-nations-have-yet" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">far lower</a>. A failure to <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/02/22/analysis-shows-us-could-help-vaccinate-world-25-billion-biden-pledged-just-2-billion" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">boost</a> global vaccine production, experts <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/05/we-need-be-war-footing-head-who-calls-vaccine-patent-waivers-halt-pandemic" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">say</a>, will prolong the pandemic—<a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/12/nobel-economists-suspend-vaccine-patents-halt-pandemic" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">exacerbating </a>needless economic suffering and preventable deaths and possibly undermining the efficacy of vaccines as variants emerge.</p><p>Through its massive army of lobbyists, Big Pharma has been <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/04/outrageous-says-sanders-after-corporate-lobby-calls-sharing-vaccine-recipe-worlds" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">fighting</a> calls to regulate drug prices as well as the India and South Africa-led proposal—<a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/09/70-us-supports-removing-vaccine-patents-sharing-recipes-globally-bring-pandemic-end" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">supported</a> by 70% of the U.S. public but <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/14/disturbing-rich-nations-vaccinating-person-second-while-blocking-effort-share-recipe" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">opposed</a> by President Joe Biden and the leaders of other wealthy nations—to temporarily waive the World Trade Organization's patent protections, which currently enable a handful of private companies to monopolize knowledge and technology related to coronavirus tests, treatments, and vaccines.</p><p>Fang wrote that Pfizer's Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla told investors during a call that "the company had little to worry about in terms of political opposition."</p><p>"We believe the industry has generated a great deal of goodwill with Congress and public opinion through our Covid-19 treatment and vaccine efforts," said Bourla.</p><p>During last week's Barclays Bank-hosted healthcare conference, Fang wrote, Moderna President Stephen Hoge said that "post-pandemic, as we get into those what I will call seasonal epidemics that you would expect to happen with a SARS-CoV-2 virus, we would expect more normal pricing based on value."</p><p>And at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference earlier this month, Fang noted, Johnson & Johnson's Executive Vice President Joseph Wolk told investors that the company would "reevaluate the vaccine for 'pricing that's much more in line with a commercial opportunity' when the pandemic is over."</p><p>As Fang reported:</p><blockquote>Wolk noted that the end of the pandemic is a "fluid" question. The announcement, Wolk said, would come down to a percentage of people vaccinated, though he did not give any specific figures. The "pandemic period will be in place for the majority of this year, if not the entire piece of this year," he continued, before making it clear that the declaration would be left to Johnson & Johnson.<br/>"I think when we look at it, it's not going to be something that's dictated to us," said Wolk.<br/>The end of the pandemic may be declared by the World Health Organization or other international bodies. Drug firms, however, are not under a legal requirement to make prices based on the WHO's determination.<br/></blockquote><p>Achal Prabhala, coordinator for the AccessIBSA project, which advocates for access to medicines, told Fang that "Americans are amazed that they're getting vaccines for free. And of course they're not because they've already paid for them once and now they're amazed that they're not paying for them twice."</p><p>"Companies like Pfizer, which has not made the vaccine available to 85% of the world's population, are enjoying immense popularity in the U.S. and Europe because of the fact that they got the vaccines done fast, and they seem to work well," Prabhala continued. "That's an unusually good position for pharma, they're not used to being thought of as saviors."</p><p>"It's pretty interesting," he added, "that they are now waiting for the opportune time to raise prices once enough people have been vaccinated."</p><p>Big Pharma's profit-maximizing behavior, as documented in<em> The Intercept's</em> new reporting, is part of a long-standing pattern.</p><p>For instance, hospitalizations skyrocketed last year, but routine visits to the doctor's office and demand for new prescription medications fell sharply as a result of the pandemic. As <em>Common Dreams</em> <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/31/drugs-dont-work-if-people-cant-afford-them-big-pharma-raise-prices-300-medications" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> at the time, the pharmaceutical industry planned to make up for lost revenue by raising prices on more than 300 drugs in the U.S. on January 1.</p><p>"Big Pharma's greed is a danger to public health," Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/03/greed-danger-public-health-progressive-caucus-urges-ban-big-pharma-coronavirus-price" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> last summer, when Gilead <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/06/29/absolute-robbery-gilead-announces-3120-price-tag-covid-19-drug-developed-70-million" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">announced</a> that it would charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 per privately insured patient for a treatment course of remdesivir, a Covid-19 drug whose development was <a href="https://www.citizen.org/article/the-real-story-of-remdesivir/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">financed</a> in large part by taxpayers.</p><p>Last week, before the latest reporting on Big Pharma's plans to raise Covid-19 vaccine prices in the coming months, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/11/we-need-peoples-vaccine-not-profit-vaccine-sanders-urges-biden-support-push-suspend" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">urged</a> Biden to join the more than 100 countries that support an emergency waiver of the WTO's restrictive intellectual property rights agreement.</p><p>"It is unconscionable," said Sanders, "that amid a global health crisis, huge multibillion dollar pharmaceutical companies continue to prioritize profits by protecting their monopolies and driving up prices rather than prioritizing the lives of people everywhere, including in the Global South."</p> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
Kristi Noem pals reeling in millions from her small business COVID aid program: report
March 20, 2021
According to a report from the Daily Beast, close associates of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) have been cashing in on grants from a program her state set up to help out small businesses buffeted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report notes that dollars doled out are in the millions.
<p>Noem has been resistant to <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/noem/" target="_blank">following CDC guidelines </a>to slow the spread of COVID-19 which led Rolling Stone to dub her the "<a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/south-dakota-kristi-noem-covid-1142068/" target="_blank">Covid Queen of South Dakota</a>" with an eye on running for president in 2024 if Donald Trump is out of the picture.</p><p>According to the Beast report by William Bredderman, her prospects may improve with her campaign chair availing himself to COVID help for hotels linked to him.</p><p>As Bredderman wrote, "Analyzing records compiled by the Sioux Falls <a href="https://data.argusleader.com/south-dakota-crf-small-business-grant-payments/?searchtext=" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>Argus Leader</em></a>, The Daily Beast determined that hotel owner Regency Midwest Ventures Limited Partnership received a $500,000 award through Noem's small-business relief effort. Regency Midwest is one of 29 companies <a href="https://www.bluestemcapital.com/portfolio" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">listed in the portfolio</a> of private equity firm Bluestem Capital, which belongs to Noem's campaign chair, former South Dakota Lt. Gov. Steve Kirby."</p><p>The report adds, "Besides the half-million the state gave Regency Midwest, another $1 million—the maximum amount granted under the program—went to Regency Hotel Management, which runs the chain's properties."</p><p>According to the report, Regency Hotel Management CEO Tom Biegler dismissed the accusations by claiming that "the ownership entity and the operator are separate companies," but Bredderman reports public records paint a different picture.</p><p>"Biegler did not respond to repeated follow-up inquiries about how this claim comports with his also being <a href="https://www.traversecitymi.gov/downloads/june_2017_board_packet.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">listed in public records</a> as the CEO of Regency Midwest. Regency Hotel Management and Regency Midwest also share an address and multiple executives, and were identified as <a href="https://990s.foundationcenter.org/990_pdf_archive/460/460420318/460420318_201611_990O.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">related companies</a> in filings by the Regency Managed Properties Benefit Trust, their nonprofit health benefit provider," the Beast report states. "Further, both were incorporated in South Dakota by Robert Thimjon, the CEO of the <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-thimjon-20523912/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Ramkota Companies</a>, of which Regency Midwest and Regency Hotel Management <a href="https://www.hotel-online.com/News/PR2008_4th/Nov08_RegencyMidwest.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">are affiliates</a>. <a href="http://grandtraverse.org/DocumentCenter/View/572/Park-Place-Governmental-Center-Presentation-PDF?bidId=" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Public documents</a> also show that Thimjon owns a limited liability company which serves as general partner, or co-owner and decision-maker, of Regency Midwest."</p><p>Money going to thoise companies doesn't stop there, with the report adding, "Ramkota Companies received another $500,000 through Noem's program, as did another of its subsidiaries, Kelly Midwest Ventures. Three other companies operating under <a href="https://www.regency-mgmt.com/about/our-partners/wr-restaurants-management" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Regency's WR Restaurants brand</a>, and based out of the same drab complex of one-story office buildings in back of the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls as the rest of the corporate family, received a combined $843,876."</p><p>In November of last it was reported that Noem's family was also a recipient of COVID aid, with <a href="https://apnews.com/article/business-small-business-south-dakota-coronavirus-pandemic-kristi-noem-cd19956faf1a20de3890b9638f5605a1" target="_blank">the Associated Press reporting</a> "Family members of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received more than $600,000 in funds from a state grant program pushed by the governor that directed federal coronavirus relief funds to small businesses."</p><p>You can <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/hotels-tied-to-gov-kristi-noems-crony-got-millions-in-south-dakota-covid-cash?ref=home" target="_blank">read more here</a>.</p>
