Quebec driver intentionally runs over pedestrians, killing 2, Canadian authorities say

Two seniors are dead and nine other people are injured after a truck driver deliberately mowed down pedestrians on a Quebec sidewalk, Canadian authorities believe. Steeve Gagnon, 38, reportedly appeared to smirk as police escorted him past upset locals and into a courthouse in Amqui, Quebec. “He’s smiling,” said one witness observed by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. The alleged Monday afternoon rampage killed Gérald Charest, 65, and Jean Lafrenière, 73, while landing three people in critical condition. A baby and a toddler were among the others injured, according to the CBC. Witnesses said Ga...