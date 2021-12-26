Queen Elizabeth mourns Prince Philip, ignores Harry in Christmas address
Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

Queen Elizabeth shared a sorrowful Christmas message Saturday, mourning the loss of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh — who she referred to as her “beloved Philip.” “Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones,” said the 95-year-old monarch, wearing red and seated next to a photo of her and her husband. “This year, especially, I understand why.” Philip died in April, two months before his 100th birthday. The pair had been married for 73 years and had four children: Princess Anne and Princes Charles, Andrew and Edwar...