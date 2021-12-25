Queen Elizabeth speaks of missing her husband's 'familiar laugh' at Christmas

By Estelle Shirbon LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth spoke of the loss of her husband Prince Philip on Saturday, remembering the "mischievous twinkle" in his eyes in an unusually personal Christmas message to the nation. The 95-year-old monarch said that while Christmas was a time of happiness for many, it could be hard for those who had lost loved ones, and this year especially she understood why, having lost Philip, 99, in April after 73 years of marriage. "His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible," she sa...