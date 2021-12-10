Queens of the desert: Saudi camel beauty pageant hit by cheating

A controversial redesign of the interior of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris has been approved by heritage authorities, including possible street art installations and softer mood lighting.
Church authorities are adamant the plans -- part of a wider rebuilding project following a devastating fire in 2019 -- are not revolutionary and will simply offer visitors a warmer welcome.
But the changes have sparked criticism, with around 100 public figures putting their names to an opinion piece in right-wing newspaper Le Figaro on Wednesday saying they "entirely undermine the decor and religious space" of the Gothic landmark.
That did not sway the 20 experts of the National Heritage and Architecture Commission, who voted in favor of the church's plans on Thursday.
"The experts gave a favorable verdict on the interior renovation program," the culture ministry told AFP.
They had a couple of minor reservations, including wanting to see a prototype of the new benches (with their own lights and a mechanism to raise them in and out of the floor) that will replace the old straw chairs.
"We are very satisfied with this decision which respects the broad principles that we outlined, including the work on the lighting and the guidance for visitors," said Father Gilles Drouin, who is in charge of the interior renovation.
There was worldwide shock over the fire of April 15, 2019 that destroyed much of the roof and spire of Notre-Dame, which is visited by some 12 million people a year.
The diocese is taking the opportunity to rework the interior ahead of its planned reopening in 2024.
The culture ministry confirmed to AFP that street art pioneer Ernest Pignon-Ernest, as well as other modern artists such as Anselm Kiefer and Louise Bourgeois, are among the names being considered for display when new art installations replace some of the little-used 19th-century confessionals.
Other ideas include Bible quotes to be projected in multiple languages on the walls and softer lighting.
One Paris-based architect told The Art Newspaper that this risked turning Notre-Dame "into Disneyland".
Critics in Le Figaro called for the authorities to respect the work of Viollet-le-Duc, the architect who overhauled the 12th-century cathedral in the late 1800s, though in keeping with the Gothic style that was enjoying a renaissance at the time.
The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, is set for launch in late December from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana after decades of waiting. An engineering marvel, the telescope is expected to beam back new clues to the origins of the Universe and Earth-like planets beyond our solar system.
There is only one Earth... that we know of. But outside our own solar system, other stars give warmth and light to planets and, possibly, life. The discovery of exoplanets, meaning planets outside the solar system, is one of the major missions of NASA’s James Webb telescope. It will also investigate the potential for life on those worlds by studying their atmospheres.
The first exoplanet observed -- 51 Pegasi b -- was discovered in 1995 and since then nearly 5,000 others have been noted, from gas giants similar to our solar system's Jupiter or Neptune to rocky planets like Earth.
Some are a habitable distance from their suns, in a range fancifully named the Goldilocks Zone.
But beyond being neither too close to, nor too far from the stars they orbit, little is known about these planets or what they are made of.
They are too far away to be observed directly and rocky planets, which are more susceptible to be capable of sustaining life as we know it, tend to be even smaller and harder to observe.
So far, astronomers have detected them as they pass in front of the stars they orbit, capturing tiny variations in luminosity.
This has allowed astronomers to determine their size and density but the rest -- their atmospheric composition, what goes on on their surfaces -- is left to discover.
'To get a look at their innards'
Astrophysicists hope the Webb telescope will help fill in some of these gaps.
Equipped with a new piece of technology called the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), it will use a camera and a spectrograph to see light in the mid-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum, invisible to the human eye.
"It will revolutionise how we see planets' atmospheres. We're going to get a look at their innards!" said Pierre-Oliver Lagage of the French space agency who worked on MIRI with a US and European team.
Pierre Ferruit, a Webb project scientist at the European Space Agency, explained that MIRI will be able to read the infrared signature of light filtered through various substances in planets' atmospheres as they pass in front of their stars.
In this way, Ferruit told AFP, scientists should be able to tell whether they contain molecules like water vapour, carbon monoxide and methane.
Those three substances are present in Earth's atmosphere and could potentially signal biological activity on a planet's surface.
"To think that twenty years ago we knew of almost no exoplanets and now we are about to find out what their atmospheres are made of -- it's huge," Ferruit said.
Looking for a rocky planet with water particles
Rene Doyon is head of the Institute for Research on Exoplanets in Montreal and main scientist on another of the Webb's instruments, the Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph.
"My dream would be to find an atmosphere around a rocky planet in a habitable zone with water molecules," Doyon told AFP, describing three conditions that would make life as we know it on Earth possible.
But there are pitfalls: on Venus for example scientists recently thought they found phosphine, associated with biological activity on Earth.
Subsequent research, however, showed there were no traces of the gas.
Doyon said finding the origins of biological molecules will probably be "beyond the capabilities" of the Webb telescope.
"That will be for later," confirmed Ferruit. "For now we are looking for conditions that are favourable to life, like the presence of liquid water."
Such clues will narrow the focus of future missions that aim to discover "whether the Earth is one of a kind, or not".
Webb is already set to probe a system around the planetary system Trappist-1, around 40 light years from Earth, which was discovered by Belgian scientists who named it after famous beer-brewing monks.
It has seven planets, of which three are in a Goldilocks zone and orbit a dwarf star, whose not-too-bright light will make it easier to detect the composition of the atmosphere.
Other instruments for direct observation will allow Webb to examine the atmospheres of "hot Jupiters" or "mini Neptunes", said Doyon.
He said he expects new categories of exoplanets could be discovered along with plenty of surprises.
"Surprise is what exoplanet discovery is made of," he said.
American workers are quitting their jobs by the millions every month taking advantage of new opportunities created by the pandemic recovery, and creating an unprecedented labor shortage for companies.
In October, 4.2 million Americans resigned, after 4.4 million in September and 4.3 million in August, according to data from the Labor Department.
Meanwhile, new applications for unemployment benefits last week fell to just 184,000, the lowest level since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday.
There are 11 million job openings, and the number of vacancies is peaking as demand picks up in bars, hotels, restaurants and other service industries.
The economy remains about four million jobs short of the pre-pandemic level, and even though job gains have averaged 555,000 a month this year, hiring, especially unskilled staff willing to work in person, has become a headache for many employers.
"We've never had a gap like that where there's just so many more openings and there are unemployed workers," said Curtis Dubay, economist at the US Chamber of Commerce.
The pandemic is changing attitudes to work, he told AFP.
"Jobs that are traditionally less pleasant and with less skills are having a harder time retaining workers. Workers are just not putting up with it anymore."
The great resignation
Since April, a record number of workers, the overwhelming majority in low-skilled jobs in the service sector, have quit, no longer concerned that they will struggle to find a new position.
The hashtag #GreatResignation is trending on Twitter, with one post offering this explanation: "We're leaving jobs because we have nothing to lose."
The author called on companies to show "more human kindness and compassion," and step up their offers on remote work, health care and retirement savings. "Bring your best to the table and maybe we will too."
Erik Lundh, economist at The Conference Board research center, said the current environment definitely gives workers "more bargaining power, in terms of negotiating for benefits and wages."
There are signs employers are raising pay and improving benefits to try to attract workers.
The share of job offers offering signing bonuses in addition to the base salary has more than doubled since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic and October 2021, according to a study by The Conference Board published on Wednesday.
And the prevalence of bonuses is more marked for manual work that does not require a university degree and cannot offer telework, as well as for jobs in industries facing the greatest labor shortages, notably education and healthcare.
The trend is expected to continue next year.
"Most companies are looking at almost a four percent jump in wages next year," Lundh said.
Lydia Boussour, economist for Oxford Economics warns that the tight labor market could "exacerbate current inflationary dynamics."
The rapid turnaround in the labor market following the damage inflicted by Covid-19 came as a surprise to most forecasters and policymakers.
Unemployment peaked in April 2020 at 14.8 percent -- the highest since the government started measuring the data in 1948 -- but by last month it had dropped to 4.2 percent.
Policymakers have welcomed signs employers are willing to pay more since wages had stagnated for years.
Dubay notes that Americans forced to stay home during the pandemic built up a stockpile of savings -- helped by massive government aid -- and therefore can afford to quit their jobs and take time to get back to work.
But he expects the situation to get back to normal in coming months.
In the current dynamic, however, "It's very risky for firms to let go staff unless they have no other choice, because re-hiring people later will be difficult and likely expensive," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.